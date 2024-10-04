UK Minister vows to work with devolved nations to deliver growth in first visit to Northern Ireland

The newly appointed Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Pat McFadden, made his first visit to Northern Ireland yesterday following the UK Government's commitment to resetting and strengthening the relationship between Westminster and the devolved governments of the UK.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, makes first visit to Northern Ireland to meet with the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

Meetings covered joint priorities and collaboration on the national missions.

The Minister committed to working together to bring investment.

The Minister, along with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, met with the First Minister and deputy First Minister in Belfast to discuss how they could work together to boost economic growth across the UK, as well as further opportunities for collaboration.

As part of the discussions, they looked ahead to the inaugural meeting of the Council of the Nations and Regions expected in the coming weeks, as well as the UK’s International Investment Summit.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster visited the Stormont Government Estate, the UK Government Hub at Erskine House in Belfast and toured Red Bay Boats’ manufacturing facility in Cushendall, County Antrim. Red Bay Boats has produced world-class boats for emergency services across the UK, including Belfast Harbour Police and the Port of London’s Fire and Rescue services.

He also met representatives from the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, the Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP, yesterday said:

The Government takes seriously having a good working relationship with the Northern Ireland Executive. The Secretary of State and I had a constructive and valuable meeting today with the First Minister and deputy First Minister discussing the forthcoming Council of Nations and Regions and the UK’s International Investment Summit. Everyone wants their citizens to have good jobs and rising living standards and we are all resolved on that point.

This visit is the latest in a number of ministerial visits to Northern Ireland within the first hundred days of the new government, including from the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Paymaster General, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation & Technology and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.