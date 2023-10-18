Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
UK must adapt to new security threats in the High North, says Ministry of Defence
The Scottish Affairs Committee today publishes the Government’s response to its report on Defence in Scotland, in which MPs called on the UK Government to re-assess the defence presence in Scotland in the face of new threats in the North Atlantic and High North region.
- Read the Government Response (HTML)
- Read the Government Response (PDF)
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
In its response, the Ministry of Defence agrees with the Committee that the UK’s defence approach in the High North must adapt to new security threats and the “ripple effects” of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This includes changes to the UK’s capacity for international cooperation across the region on issues such as climate change.
The UK Government fails, however, to address a number of the Committee’s recommendations, including the vulnerability of offshore infrastructure as highlighted by the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline. The Committee's report expressed concern at the Government’s lack of leadership in repairing subsea cables. In today’s response, the Ministry of Defence again fails to engage by refusing to comment on how subsea cables could be quickly repaired, despite naming itself as one of the departments responsible.
In its report, the cross-party Committee of MPs urged the UK Government to review whether the UK has enough aircraft in the North Atlantic and High North to meet increasing security demands. During its inquiry, MPs heard evidence that made clear that aircraft from elsewhere would be required to safely defend the UK – a concern also raised frequently by the Defence Committee. Yet the Ministry of Defence remains confident it maintains the “right force mix.”
Despite the Committee’s calls for clarification, the Ministry of Defence’s response swerves mention of its plans to build the second Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) in Scotland, as set out in previous policy documents. The Committee will closely monitor announcements regarding the second MROSS and whether the Government will backtrack on its previous commitment to build the ship in Scotland.
Chair's comment
Scottish Affairs Committee Chair Pete Wishart MP said:
“Because of Scotland’s geography, it is home to a number of critical military assets and is therefore strategically important to the UK Government and NATO. With Russia’s growing military presence in the region and climate change rapidly reshaping international priorities in the Arctic, we welcome the UK Government’s broad acceptance of our report’s conclusions and recognition of Scotland’s role in High North defence against future threats.
“However, it is disappointing that the UK Government’s response today lacks clarity on a few key areas. We would have liked to see the UK Government commit to updating its Arctic defence strategy every five years to reflect the region’s increasing strategic importance. Although ministers reject this recommendation, we will closely follow this policy area and will not hesitate to urge ministers to change tack if necessary.
“Ensuring our defensive capability is well maintained and resourced is crucial. It is therefore disappointing that today’s response does not properly address concerns we heard about whether there are sufficient numbers of aircraft to meet our defence requirements in the High North. Refusing to comment on the protection of transatlantic cables, despite recent hostility involving the Nord Stream pipeline, is not just disappointing but inexplicable too. We will continue to push for an explanation and keep a close eye on these important areas.
“As always, we wish to thank those who work to defend us and keep us safe.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/136/scottish-affairs-committee/news/197912/uk-must-adapt-to-new-security-threats-in-the-high-north-says-ministry-of-defence/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Education Committee publishes Government response to landmark childcare report18/10/2023 14:05:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report on supporting the childcare and early years sector.
Government responds to MPs’ report on Civil Service workforce changes18/10/2023 13:05:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee today publishes the Government’s response to its report on where civil servants work.
“What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic”: EAC calls for better focus of Arctic issues in Whitehall and funding boost for research13/10/2023 13:05:00
Rising sea levels, contributed to by Arctic ice melting, could risk 1.5 million UK properties flooding, with growing evidence suggesting that changes in the Arctic could make weather events in the UK more extreme.
NFTs in sport and culture: Artists, consumers and club reputations at risk from rise of crypo assets, MPs warn11/10/2023 13:05:00
The emergence of non-fungible tokens in the world of art has led to the risk of widespread copyright infringement, while the promotion of crypto assets in professional sport is putting supporters at risk of financial harm and potentially damaging the reputations of clubs, MPs warn today.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England: Report of pre-appointment hearing28/09/2023 15:15:00
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published a Report following its pre-appointment hearing on Monday 19 September with Amerdeep Somal, the Government’s preferred candidate for the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England (CLAE).
Tackle school absence crisis with better mental health and SEND support and urgent legislation, says Education Committee27/09/2023 12:10:00
The Education Committee has proposed a range of measures to reverse the worrying trend of children’s absence from school.
Football governance: CMS Committee publishes Government response to report26/09/2023 14:25:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government’s response to its report on football governance.