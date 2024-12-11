Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
UK must keep up momentum on cutting methane emissions at home and demonstrate international leadership
The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published its report, ‘Methane: keeping up momentum’, which calls for the UK to keep up momentum on cutting methane emissions at home, whilst using its scientific expertise to be more engaged in international leadership.
- Report: Methane: keep up the momentum (HTML)
- Report: Methane: keep up the momentum (PDF)
- Inquiry: Methane
- Environment and Climate Change Committee
Background
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas. It is responsible for around 30 per cent of global warming since the industrial revolution. It is around 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO₂) over 20 years and around 30 times more potent over 100 years in its ability to trap heat in the atmosphere.
However, it is present in smaller concentrations and has a much shorter lifespan than CO₂: methane remains in the atmosphere for approximately 12 years, whereas between 15–40 per cent of CO₂ emissions will remain in the atmosphere for up to 2,000 years. Reducing methane emissions now can therefore have an important near term cooling effect on global temperatures.
The Environment and Climate Change Committee launched an inquiry on methane in March 2024 to examine whether the UK is on track to achieve the target set out by the Global Methane Pledge, of which it is a signatory, and to understand the progress the UK has made in reducing domestic methane emissions across sectors including fuel supply, agriculture, and waste management. It also explored the UK’s methane emissions in an international context and what UK actions on methane reduction will have greatest impact.
Key recommendations
The Committee is calling on the Government to:
- Produce a methane action plan, setting out how it aims to meet its global commitment to reduce anthropogenic methane emissions, caused predominately by energy (oil and gas), agriculture and waste management;
- Identify the most cost-effective traditional and cutting-edge technological options in agriculture to mitigate methane and support farmers to adopt them;
- Demand greater transparency and accountability of the oil and gas industry’s commitments to end the routine venting and flaring of methane;
- Ensure that the UK’s world-leading best practice in waste management is maintained and built upon, by reviewing requirements for anaerobic digestors and providing clarity to local authorities on food waste;
- Join up methane mitigation with other priorities, including sustainable farming and food security, for example through the Environmental Land Management schemes;
- Prioritise diplomatic actions that will have the greatest international impact and demonstrate international leadership, such as mobilising finance and sharing scientific expertise;
- Align policy and regulatory tools with international best practice, particularly with regard to enhanced measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification (MMRV) at smaller scales;
- Review the regulatory framework across sectors to ensure a consistent approach that prioritises methane mitigation and enhanced data collection by sector.
- Consider both the costs and benefits of action and the concomitant costs and benefits of inaction over the short, medium and long-term, including adaptation;
Chair’s comments
Baroness Sheehan, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, yesterday said:
“In 2021 at the Glasgow COP, the UK helped launch the Global Methane Pledge, recognising methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas. Methane is eighty times more powerful than carbon dioxide and responsible for around thirty percent of the global warming we see to date. But, here’s the gamechanger: it is much shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide so, rapidly decreasing emissions of methane can help cool the planet."
"Professor Piers Forster, interim Chair of the Government’s advisory Climate Change Committee, stressed that rapidly reducing methane emissions alongside addressing carbon dioxide could reduce the current trajectory of global warming from 0.25C per decade to 0.1C per decade.
"With the globe expected to exceed the Paris 1.5°C temperature threshold in the very near future, every effort must be taken to buy time for carbon dioxide emissions to be reduced. Methane also contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, a dangerous air pollutant, so reducing methane has the co-benefit of improving air quality as well.
"Continued methane mitigation at home, but particularly leading on accelerated mitigation abroad, is therefore absolutely necessary.
"No momentum can be lost.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/515/environment-and-climate-change-committee/news/204271/uk-must-keep-up-momentum-on-cutting-methane-emissions-at-home-and-demonstrate-international-leadership/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Accommodation for service personnel and families is “shocking”: Government needs to act11/12/2024 16:05:00
A Defence Committee report published today (11 December) finds that accommodation for Service personnel and their families is “shocking”, with two-thirds of Service Family Accommodation (SFA) needing major work to meet modern standards, and families facing uncertainty over allocation of accommodation.
Fracturing news environment risks a “grim” future for UK26/11/2024 09:25:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report 'The future of news'.
Action is needed to reduce the incidence and impact of preterm birth14/11/2024 15:05:00
The Preterm Birth Committee publishes its report Preterm birth: reducing risks and improving lives.
Creator remuneration: CMS Committee publishes Government response to report04/11/2024 16:05:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee recently (01 November 2024) published the Government response to the report on creator remuneration from the committee in the last Parliament.
Liaison Committee recommends a Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee24/10/2024 10:15:00
Yesterday, the House of Lords Liaison Committee has recommended to the House of Lords the creation of a Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee.
The conduct of a Member of the House22/10/2024 09:25:00
The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of a member of the House.
UK’s response to modern slavery has not kept up with the advances of other nations16/10/2024 15:15:00
The Modern Slavery Act 2015 Committee publishes its report: 'The Modern Slavery Act 2015: becoming world-leading again'.
Aspiration and specialist support are key to young disabled people thriving in the workplace15/10/2024 13:05:00
The Public Services Committee publishes its report ‘Think Work First: the transition from education to work for young disabled people'