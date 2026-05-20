Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK National Statement for the 79th World Heath Assembly
UK National Statement for the 2026 World Heath Assembly as delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer.
Thank you President, dear friends,
At this very moment, World Health Organization staff are saving lives on the frontlines of crises, responding to public health challenges like Ebola, and are often working in the world’s most dangerous and demanding conditions.
Whether in Ukraine, Sudan or Palestine, their work embodies what this organisation stands for: science, solidarity, and service. It also serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect everyone, and the essential civilian infrastructure that makes that care possible.
I reiterate that the United Kingdom unequivocally condemns all attacks on civilian infrastructure.
It is precisely because of these realities that the World Health Organization remains indispensable. At a time of profound and intersecting global challenges, its leadership, grounded in science, technical expertise, and evidence-based action has never been more important. We saw the power of that global technical expertise and collaboration in the response to the Hantavirus outbreak.
The WHO’s role in convening countries, setting global standards, and providing impartial advice is fundamental to strong health systems worldwide, and the UK is proud to support it.
To meet the demands of today’s crises and those ahead, the WHO must continue to uphold the highest standards of technical excellence. In that spirit, like others, we call for Taiwan to have meaningful access to all relevant technical WHO meetings and to observe the World Health Assembly, as it did from 2009 to 2016.
The United Kingdom is committed to translating science and innovation into real-world impact, including through our 66 WHO Collaborating Centres. We also commend Member States working to agree an effective and equitable Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the Pandemic Agreement.
We must now act with urgency on antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health, and on the destructive power of nicotine, where the UK is taking bold steps to create our first smoke-free generation through our Tobacco and Vapes Act.
The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to multilateralism. Together, we can strengthen an effective global health system that delivers for those who depend on it most.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-national-statement-for-the-79th-world-heath-assembly
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