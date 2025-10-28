UK national statement on signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime

The UK national statement was given yesterday at a signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi on 25 and 26 October 2025.

Thank you, Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

We thank Vietnam for their hospitality and for hosting us here in Hà Nội.

The agreement by consensus, of the text of the of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, just under a year ago, signalled a landmark moment for international cooperation on this critical and complex issue.

I am proud that the United Kingdom has signed the Convention here in Hà Nội, in line with our international efforts to combat cybercrime.

Cybercrime poses a serious and growing threat to every part of society, from private citizens to public institutions. It often targets our most vulnerable.

The UK’s vision is clear: by 2030, we aim to significantly reduce the risk posed by cybercrime to our citizens and national interests.

In a globalised and interconnected world, we cannot do it alone. Tackling cybercrime globally requires a joined-up response, that brings together governments, law enforcement, civil society organisations, the tech industry and private sector partners. Together they play a critical role in effectively addressing the complex, transnational, and rapidly evolving challenges posed by cybercrime, and are often at the frontline of detecting and responding to cyberattacks.

The UK stands ready to engage with States who respect the letter and the spirit of the Convention. Let us be clear, any attempt to misuse the Convention would undermine its viability. The human rights safeguards sit at the heart of this Convention and are vital for building trust and unlocking a greater level of international cooperation.

The UK will play close attention to the implementation of, and adherence to, the safeguards and we will not cooperate with any country that does not comply with the safeguards required by this Convention.

The UK has already seen the practical benefits of cooperation on this area under the Budapest Convention. The UN Convention against Cybercrime complements existing international instruments and includes much needed provisions on online fraud, a global scourge, which urgently needs our focus and attention.

The Global Fraud Summit hosted by UNODC and Interpol will add valuable momentum to States efforts to tackle online scams. We invite you all to join these discussions in Vienna in March 2026.

We also welcome the opportunity to work together to fight the heinous proliferation of child sexual abuse material online, and for the first time, this Convention facilitates international action to tackle the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images. This is a historic achievement and opportunity for the multilateral system to be a powerful force for the rights of our most vulnerable citizens.

But States cannot do this alone. The UK is indebted to civil society experts for their significant contributions including the Southwest Grid for Learning, who have joined us here in Hanoi.

We continue to harness and share the expertise of tried and tested methods to protect the most vulnerable, and the UK is heartened by the wide level of participation and the active discussions underway.

The UK stands ready to work with international partners to build resilience, share intelligence, and uphold a secure and open digital environment for all. We will support the effective establishment of the Conference of State Parties, working with Member States and expanding our close work with global stakeholders.

Cybercrime is a global challenge. We can only tackle these crimes if we work together. We look forward to making a start today. Thank you.