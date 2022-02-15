techUK
UK organisations encouraged to bolster cyber security in response to current situation in and around Ukraine
NCSC issues guidance on the steps organisations need to take to bolster the UK’s resilience against the heightened risk of malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine.
Many organisations and businesses in the UK have well laid out plans and good cyber security measures in place; however, , due to the nature of online global networks, attacks that occur overseas could have an impact on UK institutions, services and systems. Organisations and businesses are, therefore, being urged to take action now.
While the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is not aware of any current specific threats to UK organisations in relation to events in and around Ukraine, it has recently issued guidance to encourage organisations to follow actionable steps that reduce the risk of being impacted by cyber attacks. These steps include:
- patching systems;
- improving access controls and enabling multi-factor authentication;
- implementing an effective incident response plan;
- checking that backups and restore mechanisms are working;
- ensuring that online defences are working as expected, and;
- keeping up to date with the latest threat and mitigation information.
You can find further information, including relevant advice, actions and resources, here.
