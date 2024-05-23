UK parliamentary general election called

Following the announcement by the Prime Minister that a general election will take place on 4 July, Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:

“The electoral community will now be putting all its planning into action, working to support voters and delivering well-run polls. I’m very grateful to all involved for their crucial work supporting our democracy.

“Voters need to be registered to take part in the election. Applying only takes five minutes at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (Opens in new window) and must be done by 18 June. Voters can choose whether to vote at a polling station, by post or by proxy.

“For the first time at a UK general election, those voting at a polling station will need to show photo ID. Voters should check now if they have an accepted form of ID, and if not to apply for free ID, called the Voter Authority Certificate (Opens in new window).

“It’s important that voters can hear from a range of voices over the coming weeks. We call on political parties, campaigners, volunteers and candidates to undertake their vital role responsibly and transparently so that voters can have confidence in the information they see and receive. Spending rules are in place to provide an even playing field, and we will be publishing information on donations to parties throughout the campaign for transparency.

“We also call on all campaigners to engage respectfully and constructively with opposing viewpoints. Campaigning can and should take place without anyone experiencing threats, abuse or intimidation.”