UK partners with Gavi to help save up to 8 million lives by 2030

New UK support will see millions of children vaccinated against some of the world’s deadliest diseases, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced yesterday at Gavi’s global summit in Brussels.

The UK’s new £1.25 billion pledge to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, extends a close 25-year partnership which has helped to vaccinate over 1 billion children globally against diseases like meningitis, to prevent more than 18 million lives being lost, and to improve countries economic prospects.

Since 2000, when the UK was a founding member, Gavi has generated $250 billion in economic benefits through reduced death and disability. Gavi now receives investment from 56 countries and over 60 organisations. Nineteen countries have graduated from Gavi support, including India and Indonesia who have now become donors to Gavi.

Yesterday’s pledge will help Gavi in their mission to protect up to 500 million children between 2026 to 2030 and save up to 8 million more lives.

It will also have a positive impact at home, creating British jobs and growth, through partnerships with health companies like GSK, which employs about 14,000 people in the UK, as the government delivers on its Plan for Changeto boost economic growth.

Gavi helps strengthen the UK’s health security by preventing the spread of dangerous infectious diseases before they reach our borders. This reduces pressures on our hospitals and health workers, enabling an NHS fit for the future.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Gavi’s global impact is undeniable. Over 1 billion children vaccinated, over 18 million lives saved, over $250 billion injected into the global economy. I’m immensely proud of the role the UK has played in reaching these milestones. Our ongoing partnership with Gavi will give millions of children a better start, save lives and protect us all from the spread of deadly diseases.

GSK is a leading supplier to Gavi, providing vaccines for diseases like malaria and human papillomavirus (HPV). Their partnership supports UK research, science and innovation.

Earlier this week, Minister for Development Baroness Chapman visited GSK’s research campus in Stevenage, alongside the Gavi CEO, Dr Sania Nishtar and and GSK’s President of Global Health, Deborah Waterhouse. Together they discussed some of the world-leading research being conducted by British scientists, including on new malaria and TB vaccines.

UK Minister for Development Jenny Chapman said:

Our modern approach to development means focussing on where we can have the biggest impact, and on areas the UK can lead. We must ensure every pound delivers for the UK taxpayer and the people we support. Our partnership with Gavi does just that. It will save the lives of millions of children around the world, to grow up safe from deadly diseases like cholera and measles. And it will make the world and the UK healthier and safer, helping prevent future pandemics. It is partnership based on the UK’s world-leading expertise, not just money. By rolling out vaccines developed by British scientists, Gavi puts our best brains and their innovations on the world stage, and supports UK jobs and growth.

CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Sania Nishtar said:

The United Kingdom is one of Gavi’s longest and most committed partners. This pledge for our next strategic period reaffirms its status as a leader in global health and I am delighted that we will be able to count on its support in our next strategic period, working together and leveraging some of the best in British science and innovation as we save lives and fight outbreaks around the world.

