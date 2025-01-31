UK partnership with Tunisia to target root causes of irregular migration

Foreign Secretary announces new funding for programmes in Tunisia to smash the gangs and secure UK borders.

UK boosts support for projects in North Africa to tackle drivers of small boats arrivals in Europe and UK

during visit to Tunisia Foreign Secretary announces new multi-million-pound funding for programmes to educate and upskill would-be migrants to become more employable in their home country, and support reintegration for migrants who wish to return

part of UK government’s latest efforts to protect UK borders and bring down migration as part of its Plan for Change

Efforts to tackle the root causes of migration upstream are being bolstered as the Foreign Secretary announces new funding for programmes in Tunisia to strengthen work with international partners, smash the people smuggling gangs, secure the UK’s borders and support those vulnerable to exploitation by criminals.

The Foreign Secretary will travel to Tunisia to unveil a new package of up to £5 million to boost UK funded programmes in the region to upskill migrants in-country, making it less likely that they will make dangerous small boats journeys to Europe, including to the UK, and undermine the country’s border security.

The UK has also announced up to £1 million of funding to the International Organisation for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Returns & Reintegration (AVRR) Programme, to support transiting migrants who have no legal right to be in Tunisia and to return and reintegrate them to their home country.

While in Tunisia, the Foreign Secretary will be accompanied by the recently-appointed Border Security Commander, Martin Hewitt for meetings with their Tunisian counterparts to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation on both countries’ fight against people smuggling and irregular migration. They will meet members of the Tunisian National Guard who are using UK-supplied drones and night vision technology to intercept small boats carrying irregular migrants under cover of darkness.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Through working with countries like Tunisia, we are addressing the root causes of irregular migration and delivering on our Plan for Change. By improving people’s living standards in their home country, they are less likely to make a perilous journey to the UK, enrich criminal gangs in the process and exploit our immigration system. The support I am announcing today, alongside UK technology such as drones and night vision goggles, will save lives, bring down migration levels, and help us bear down on those responsible for smuggling migrants into the UK.

Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt said:

International partners like Tunisia play a vital role in the UK’s efforts to combat irregular migration, organised immigration crime and the harm both cause to communities at home and abroad. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to tackle this problem at source and will continue to work hand in hand with countries upstream to deter and prevent migrants from making these dangerous journeys in the first place – saving lives and delivering on the government’s promise to secure the UK’s borders. This visit also follows the introduction of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to Parliament, which will help to further strengthen our relationships with international partners and empower teams on the ground to go further and act faster when dismantling organised criminality.

Today’s announcement shows the UK’s strategy to disrupt people smuggling networks, slash migration levels and double down on recent partnerships with European and regional partners to bear down on groups responsible for the evil trade in human lives. This includes a new UK-Iraq border security agreement, as well a new anti-smuggling action plan signed by other G7 nations.

The visit also follows the introduction of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to Parliament (January 30). Inspired by powers used to combat terrorism, the Bill will be a turning point for law enforcement, allowing them to take earlier and more effective action against organised immigration crime.

In January, the UK launched the world’s first standalone sanctions package designed to target people smugglers, clamp down on illegal migration and deliver the foundations for security at home.

This follows also the UK successfully removing the highest number of irregular migrants since 2018 last year building on the government’s commitment to return those who have no legal right to be in the UK.

