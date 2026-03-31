UK, Philippines Launch GIP+ to Drive Investment and Growth

The UK and the Philippines launch GIP+ to boost green investment and infrastructure, mobilising UK-backed financing and expertise for sustainable growth.

Manila, Philippines – The UK and the Philippines have officially launched the UK-Philippines Growth and Investment Partnerships Plus (UK-PH GIP+). This represents the next phase of the UK’s approach to building a long-term, mutually beneficial economic partnership with the Philippines.

Building on the Growth and Investment Partnerships (GIP) first launched in 2023, GIP+ promotes transparent, green investment, job creation and deeper integration into global value chains, while opening new markets and opportunities for UK businesses.

GIP+ brings together UK-backed instruments and institutions, including British International Investment (BII), UK Export Finance (UKEF), the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and MOBILIST, alongside deployment of UK technical experts to support the end-end delivery of bankable infrastructure projects in the Philippine market.

During the launch, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Seema Maholtra MP yesterday highlighted the Philippines’ strong fundamentals and the UK’s commitment to mobilising investment for sustainable growth:

The Philippines’ strong growth and dynamic economy make it a perfect match for British investment and technical expertise. We have already seen the huge success of Citicore Renewables, which is delivering clean energy for the Philippines backed by British investment. Through our Growth Investment Partnerships, we are deploying UK expertise, mobilising capital, and leveraging partnerships to support sustainable growth that delivers real benefits for communities and businesses in both our countries.

She noted that through BII, the UK supported a solar project in South Cotabato, now powering 82,000 homes, demonstrating the tangible impact of UK-PH collaboration.

Srini Nagarajan, BII Managing Director and Head of Asia, yesterday emphasised the investment potential in Philippine infrastructure and climate sectors:

The Philippines has strong fundamentals and a growing pipeline of investable opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, clean energy, and other climate-related sectors. Through UK-PH GIP+, BII looks forward to working closely with partners to help scale investment, crowd in private capital, and support projects that deliver long-term development impact.

Nishant Kumar, Head of Coverage (Asia) and GuarantCo MD (Asia) at PIDG, yesterday underscored the importance of strong institutions and partnerships in mobilising private investment:

Mobilising private investment for infrastructure requires strong institutions, well-prepared projects, and trusted partnerships. UK-PH GIP+ brings these elements together. PIDG is pleased to support this renewed partnership through de-risking market engagement and developing a pipeline of bankable projects to unlock sustainable infrastructure investments that support inclusive growth.

UKEF Chief Executive Officer Tim Reid yesterday highlighted UKEF’s financing tools to support priority Philippine infrastructure and clean energy projects:

UK Export Finance plays a key role in helping bring high-quality projects to market by providing guarantees and risk-sharing solutions that unlock private finance. UKEF’s £5bn export financing is available to accelerate the Philippines’ most ambitious national priorities—from world-class transport infrastructure to critical clean energy transitions.

MOBILIST Senior Responsible Officer Ross Ferguson yesterday stressed the importance of strong capital markets for long-term sustainable financing: