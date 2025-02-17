UK plan for Chips: a new techUK blueprint is now live!

Two years after the release of its first UK Plan for Chips report, techUK is today publishing an updated review, urging the UK Government to accelerate the implementation of its ambitious National Semiconductor Strategy.

Semiconductors are the foundation of modern digital technology, powering everything from from day to-day consumer electronics, vehicles, defence, healthcare, to the data centres powering AI. As the industry is projected to reach a $1 trillion by 2030, securing the UK’s position in this critical sector is essential for economic growth, technological leadership, and national resilience.

techUK welcomed the publication of the National Semiconductor Strategy in 2023, which incorporated key recommendations from its UK Plan for Chips. However, while the Strategy set a strong vision, progress since its launch has been incremental. To ensure the UK capitalises on its semiconductor potential, decisive action is now required.

Click here for the full press release