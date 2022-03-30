Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK pledges £286 million of lifesaving aid for Afghanistan
UK pledges further £286 million of UK aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food and emergency health support.
- UK pledges an additional £286 million of emergency aid for vital lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan
- funding comes as the UK co-hosts an international pledging conference tomorrow (31 March) to support the UN’s largest ever humanitarian appeal
- UN estimates around 10 million children across Afghanistan urgently need humanitarian assistance to survive
The UK is set to commit a further £286 million of emergency UK aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food and emergency health support.
The new money is announced ahead of the UN Afghanistan Conference tomorrow (31 March), which will bring together international allies to raise vital funds for humanitarian aid, as well as protect women and girls and support stability in the region.
The UN is seeking to raise more than $4 billion – its largest ever appeal for a single country. The UN estimates that around 10 million children across Afghanistan urgently need humanitarian assistance to survive.
Alongside emergency humanitarian aid, the new UK funds will support basic services such as improving access to health care, and helping farmers overcome the impact of drought.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:
The UK is rallying countries in support of the Afghan people and helping lead the way in providing life-sustaining food, shelter and medical supplies. Together with allies and partners, we can do more and will do more to help Afghanistan.
The new UK funding will be channelled through UN partners and trusted NGOs. No funding will go directly to the Taliban. Since October, UK aid to Afghanistan is already supporting more than 60 hospitals, providing health services for more than 300,000 people, ensuring 4.47 million people get emergency food assistance through the World Food Programme, and providing 6.1 million people with emergency health, water, protection, shelter, food, and education support through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.
During the conference, the Foreign Secretary will also commit to putting women and girls at the heart of the UK’s response, stressing the Taliban must engage constructively to protect their rights and urgently reverse the decision to prevent girls attending secondary school.
FCDO Minister of State Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said:
The people of Afghanistan deserve the right not only to survive, but to thrive and live in freedom. Our humanitarian aid supports the most vulnerable, including girls and women as well as marginalised religious minorities.
I’m proud the UK is co-hosting this conference with the United Nations, Qatar and Germany, to strengthen the international response which has already saved lives this winter.
The UK doubled its aid to Afghanistan in the 2021-22 financial year to £286 million. We are matching the 2021-22 commitment this financial year by pledging £286 million again.
The UK continues to work with international partners to ensure aid agencies can deliver desperately needed aid to those most in need.
