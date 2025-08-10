Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK pledges additional humanitarian support for Gaza
International Development Minister Baroness Chapman announced further UK funding for the UN humanitarian response in Gaza.
- UK announces additional support for UN agency as current humanitarian funding reaches over 750,000 Palestinians
- UK is the largest contributor to a UN Humanitarian Fund which is delivering vital support to 2.3 million people in desperate need
- Announcement comes as UK urges Israel to reverse its plan to expand its military operations in Gaza
UK aid funding announced recently (09 August 2025) has the potential to reach thousands of desperate civilians in Gaza if Israel allows the UN and other agencies to operate at the scale needed.
The announcement follows the Israeli security cabinet approving a plan to further escalate its Gaza offensive, which the UK Prime Minister warned would do nothing to bring an end to the conflict.
The £8.5m funding announced will be delivered through the UN’s OCHA Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Humanitarian Fund which targets the delivery of aid such as food, water and fuel to the areas of Gaza in the most acute need.
UK support delivered through OCHA has ensured critical healthcare provisions, food and cash assistance for over 750,000 Palestinians over the conflict. OCHA’s healthcare work overall, including fuel for hospitals and medicines have benefited almost 1 million people.
But the UN agency warns that their work is being systematically obstructed, despite their best efforts to coordinate and deliver much needed aid.
Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman recently said:
The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations. All sides must return to the ceasefire to end the appalling suffering and secure the release of all hostages.
It is unacceptable that so much aid is waiting at the border - the UK is ready to provide more through our partners, and we demand that the Government of Israel allows more aid in safely and securely. The insufficient amount of supplies getting through is causing appalling and chaotic scenes as desperate civilians try to access tiny amounts of aid.
The UK is supporting the UN and other humanitarian partners who are delivering desperately needed support in the most difficult circumstances. Our announcement today will help to address that urgent need, but only if Israel allows Gaza to be flooded with aid.
The UK is the largest donor to the UN OCHA pool fund in 2025, demonstrating the government’s commitment to playing a leading role in alleviating the suffering of Gazans.
This funding is part of the UK’s £101m ODA budget for the OPTs for this financial year, of which £60m will provide lifesaving humanitarian support. As well as delivering humanitarian relief, UK ODA in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is supporting Palestinian economic development and strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.
The UK urges Israel to reconsider its plan to further escalate its offensive and continues to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and an immediate surge in aid to Gaza.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-pledges-additional-humanitarian-support-for-gaza
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Historic Hillsborough Castle to host high-level international meeting on Western Balkans08/08/2025 15:10:00
Northern Ireland’s historic Hillsborough Castle will provide the backdrop for a foreign ministers’ meeting on the Western Balkans later this year.
The United Kingdom reiterates its call for all States to fully implement their obligations under Resolution 1540: UK statement at the UN Security Council07/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Statement by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
UK provides vital support to over 85,000 Syrians following recent violence05/08/2025 14:10:00
UK to provide vital humanitarian assistance for more than 85,000 Syrians affected by recent violence.
Every Russian strike is a commitment not to peace, but an attempt to destroy life and liberty in Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council04/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (01 August 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
OSCE Helsinki +50 Conference: Closing Session, UK statement04/08/2025 12:10:00
Ambassador Holland thanks Finland for hosting the Helsinki +50 Conference, reiterates the UK's support for Ukraine, and welcomes Conference discussions on OSCE reform and addressing future challenges (01 August 2025).
This current state of war remains a choice that President Putin is making: UK statement at the UN Security Council01/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Fergus Eckersley, Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Statement on state threats from Iranian intelligence services: 31 July 202531/07/2025 17:20:00
Joint statement of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK on state threats from Iranian intelligence services
Peace operations should be equipped with the tools they need to deliver political solutions: UK statement at the UN Security Council31/07/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (29 July 2025) by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on UN Peace Operations.