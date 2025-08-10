UK pledges additional humanitarian support for Gaza

International Development Minister Baroness Chapman announced further UK funding for the UN humanitarian response in Gaza.

UK announces additional support for UN agency as current humanitarian funding reaches over 750,000 Palestinians

UK is the largest contributor to a UN Humanitarian Fund which is delivering vital support to 2.3 million people in desperate need

Announcement comes as UK urges Israel to reverse its plan to expand its military operations in Gaza

UK aid funding announced recently (09 August 2025) has the potential to reach thousands of desperate civilians in Gaza if Israel allows the UN and other agencies to operate at the scale needed.

The announcement follows the Israeli security cabinet approving a plan to further escalate its Gaza offensive, which the UK Prime Minister warned would do nothing to bring an end to the conflict.

The £8.5m funding announced will be delivered through the UN’s OCHA Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Humanitarian Fund which targets the delivery of aid such as food, water and fuel to the areas of Gaza in the most acute need.

UK support delivered through OCHA has ensured critical healthcare provisions, food and cash assistance for over 750,000 Palestinians over the conflict. OCHA’s healthcare work overall, including fuel for hospitals and medicines have benefited almost 1 million people.

But the UN agency warns that their work is being systematically obstructed, despite their best efforts to coordinate and deliver much needed aid.

Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman recently said:

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations. All sides must return to the ceasefire to end the appalling suffering and secure the release of all hostages. It is unacceptable that so much aid is waiting at the border - the UK is ready to provide more through our partners, and we demand that the Government of Israel allows more aid in safely and securely. The insufficient amount of supplies getting through is causing appalling and chaotic scenes as desperate civilians try to access tiny amounts of aid. The UK is supporting the UN and other humanitarian partners who are delivering desperately needed support in the most difficult circumstances. Our announcement today will help to address that urgent need, but only if Israel allows Gaza to be flooded with aid.

The UK is the largest donor to the UN OCHA pool fund in 2025, demonstrating the government’s commitment to playing a leading role in alleviating the suffering of Gazans.

This funding is part of the UK’s £101m ODA budget for the OPTs for this financial year, of which £60m will provide lifesaving humanitarian support. As well as delivering humanitarian relief, UK ODA in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is supporting Palestinian economic development and strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.

The UK urges Israel to reconsider its plan to further escalate its offensive and continues to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and an immediate surge in aid to Gaza.

