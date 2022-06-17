UK pledges support to help Ukraine rebuild post conflict

The International Trade Secretary hosts high-level talks on how the international community can help rebuild Ukraine after the conflict.

International Trade Secretary brings together Ukrainians with businesses and humanitarian experts for infrastructure summit in London to kickstart talks on how to help Ukraine ‘rebuild in peace’.

UK signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Ukrainian government to take forward future cooperation on reconstruction efforts.

New joint task force established to build and strengthen UK and Ukrainian partnerships to support the reconstruction of crucial infrastructure across Kyiv.

The UK will today [Friday 17 June] host high-level talks on how the international community can help rebuild Ukraine after the conflict and ensure its long-term prosperity.

The International Trade Secretary will welcome Ukrainian representatives and key businesses leaders at the UK-Ukraine Infrastructure Summit in London.

Discussions will help identify where UK companies have world-class skills that support reconstruction efforts - such as digital and services, water and sanitation, energy, power, and transport.

During the summit, Anne-Marie Trevelyan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine confirming support for future reconstruction efforts. The MoU also recognises a new joint task force, which will help build partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses to assist the reconstruction of infrastructure in Kyiv.

The task force will help support greater collaboration between the UK’s world-class infrastructure, energy, and transport companies and Ukrainian public organisations and private sector businesses to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure, including transport systems, hospitals, and schools more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

UK Export Finance has also pledged to retain its £3.5 billion worth of financial support for trade to Ukraine – helping the country to fund its reconstruction projects and allowing UK exporters and Ukrainian buyers to access the finance they need to trade commercially.

International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

We have all seen the heart-wrenching images of the destruction to the great city of Kyiv, and the thousands of homes, buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine that have been destroyed. Throughout this, the great people of Ukraine have shown immeasurable strength and courage, and we stand with them in hope of a brighter future. That is why it is important to talk about a post-conflict Ukraine, and today we are making our commitment clear to help it rebuild in peace. Our world-class infrastructure and energy companies, along with businesses in fields like transport, healthcare, and agriculture are not just well-placed to support the immediate humanitarian response, they are in a strong position to play a part in Ukraine’s longer-term reconstruction too. Together, we can help Ukraine to build back better, stronger and greener.

Today’s announcement comes as part of the UK’s commitment to provide a combined economic, humanitarian, and military support package to Ukraine worth around $3 billion.*

Mike Haigh, Executive Chair, Mott MacDonald said:

Mott MacDonald is committed to supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine and will offer our best skills and expertise in buildings, energy, water, transport, programme management and health, to achieve this. For the past 30 years we have worked in collaborative partnerships in country to successfully deliver projects to improve the nation’s infrastructure. This effort and determination remain, and we stand ready to help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country, their cities and infrastructure, to restore their way of life.

Manuela Gatto, Director, Zaha Hadid Architects said:

Informed by the nation’s long history and unrelenting optimism in its future, our projects in Ukraine enrich the public realm and prioritise the environment. Working with the country’s local talent on its reconstruction, we hope to continue delivering architecture for the people of Ukraine that sets new benchmarks for innovation, resilience and efficiency.

In addition, the UK has already removed all tariffs under the Ukraine-UK FTA to zero to support Ukraine’s economy, as a clear demonstration of our efforts to ensure its prosperity.

The UK has also introduced one of the largest and most severe packages of economic sanctions against Russia. Measures cover over £4 billion worth of products that are traded with Russia, 1,000 individuals and 100 entities in key sectors such as defence, crippling Putin’s war machine.

Today, the Trade Secretary also announces changes to trade remedy measures relating to the conflict. This includes reallocating ringfenced market access for steel imports from Russia and Belarus to other countries, including Ukraine.