UK pledges support to strengthen Ukraine's justice system

On the eve of Victory in Europe day Minister Sackman and Minister Suhak, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Kyiv.

Agreement made as Minister Sackman attends United for Justice conference in Kyiv to condemn Russian aggression on the eve of VE day

Sharing of best practice to help develop modern justice systems

On the eve of Victory in Europe day, the UK has pledged greater assistance and expertise to strengthen Ukraine’s justice system to help it forge a bright future as a free and democratic state as part of an agreement signed by Minister Sackman and Minister Suhak, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, in Kyiv.

The long-term agreement, which came as Minister Sackman attended the United for Justice Conference and Ministerial Dialogue Group in Kyiv to set out the international community’s continued support for Ukraine, will mean that the UK will provide its extensive expertise to help strengthen the rule of law.

The Memorandum of Cooperation will build on the already strong judicial co-operation that exists between the two countries – including the development of training programmes to help bolster the role of an independent, transparent and effective judiciary. It will also share best practice on ensuring vulnerable victims, especially women, are supported throughout the justice system.

The agreement comes after the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Kyiv in January to launch the 100 Year Partnership with Ukraine. This partnership will harness the innovation, strength and resilience that Ukraine has shown in its defence against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. It will foster long-term security and growth for both countries and shows the UK’s steadfast commitment to support its allies and the people of Ukraine.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, said:

I have heard first-hand testimonies of the devastation and pain caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the need to bring those responsible to account. As our Ukrainian friends fight to secure their independence, their battlefield victories must be bolstered by support to rebuild – including a resilient justice system. We will share best practice to advance vital justice reforms to help Ukraine strengthen its rule of law, underpin economic prosperity and safeguard its democracy.

The Memorandum of Cooperation will focus on a number of areas. This includes:

Developing sustainable modern justice systems – including exchanging expertise on the effective management of courts and the use of online platforms and artificial intelligence.

Sharing expertise on how to accommodate vulnerable people throughout the justice system including the use of legal aid and appropriate trauma-based support.

Sharing best practice on how to manage prisons and probation services and effective procedures to inspect these services.

Supporting the role of an independent, transparent and effective judiciary in Ukraine.

Developing the availability of dispute resolution in Ukraine and best practice on the use of arbitration and mediation as alternatives to court hearings.

Building collaboration between the UK and Ukrainian legal services sectors.

Alongside this agreement the United Kingdom continues to fund and support Ukraine. In total, £18 billion has been spent to support the Ukrainian people through the war with £13 billion provided in military assistance and close to £5 billion in humanitarian and non-military aid.

The agreement was signed in the week after Ukrainian troops joined an array of British, Commonwealth and NATO troops to mark VE Day in London. It served as a reminder of the need for continued global support for Ukraine and its people in their fight for freedom against Russia’s war of aggression.