UK pledges up to £160 million to support Syria’s recovery and stability in post-Assad era

The UK government has pledged up to £160 million in aid to help stabilise Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

The UK government yesterday committed to play a leading role in Syria’s post-Assad recovery. Millions of Syrians are set to benefit from lifesaving aid from the UK and international partners, supporting them to rebuild their lives and stabilise the country following the fall of the brutal Assad regime late last year.

Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, yesterday pledged up to £160 million of UK funding – delivered by trusted UN and NGO partners on the ground – to help provide Syrians with critical water, food, healthcare and education in 2025 at the Annual Syria Pledging Conference, hosted by the EU in Brussels.

Ensuring stability in Syria and the wider region is critical for UK national security, which is the foundation of the government’s Plan for Change.

In his speech at the conference, which will be attended by members of the international community and the Syrian interim authorities, the Minister will urge the Syrian authorities to ensure the recent violence witnessed in Syria never happens again, reiterating the importance of a properly representative and inclusive political transition.

Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer yesterday said:

A stable Syria is vital for ensuring our security at home and abroad, which is critical for delivering our Plan for Change. Today’s pledge of up to £160m underlines our commitment to helping Syrians stabilise and rebuild their country, as well as provide lifesaving aid for Syrians hosted generously in partner countries. This is a critical moment for Syria. The violence in coastal areas earlier this month was horrific. The interim authorities must demonstrate their intent to promote stability, protect minorities and govern in the interests of all Syrians. We welcome the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the interim authorities as an important step in this direction.

At the conference, the Minister will welcome last week’s ceasefire agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the interim authorities, as well as the authorities’ commitment to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile.

Notes to Editors:

The UK’s pledge covers support to Syria and the wider region for 2025.

Yesterday’s visit follows the recent decision to lift asset freezes on 24 Syrian entities. These entities were previously used by the Assad regime to fund the oppression of the Syrian people, including the Central Bank of Syria, Syrian Arab Airlines, and energy companies. This reaffirms UK support to the Syrian people in re-building their country and promote security and stability.

