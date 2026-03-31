UK Political Donations Report Endorses RUSI Findings

The Rycroft Review into countering foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics was published last week and it recommends a temporary moratorium – not a permanent ban – on crypto donations, endorsing the findings of RUSI's Cryptocurrencies in UK Politics project.

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Cryptocurrencies in UK Politics

Our work examines the risk of opaque, foreign or malign influence entering UK politics via cryptocurrency donations.

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Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the report and announced that the government would be implementing an immediate moratorium on all political donations made in cryptocurrencies.

Click here for the full press release