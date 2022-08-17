UK political parties’ accounts published

Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts of 18 political parties and ten accounting units in the United Kingdom with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published.

The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:

“We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent. Larger parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”

Party income or expenditure over £250,000

Nineteen parties in the UK reported having an income or expenditure of more than £250,000. Due to an extended deadline for one party, we are publishing the accounts of 18 parties today.

In total, these parties reported £100,299,297 of income and £105,951,989 of expenditure. This compares with 15 parties that reported over £250,000 in 2020, reporting totals of £86,441,126 of income and £91,960,717 of expenditure.

Party Income Expenditure Alba Party £474,012 £411,245 Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £316,893 £256,627 Conservative and Unionist Party £31,744,000 £31,425,000 Co-operative Party £1,272,024 £1,219,521 Democratic Unionist Party (D.U.P) £339,221 £314,987 Green Party £3,086,556 £3,072,845 Labour Party £45,564,000 £50,769,000 Liberal Democrat £5,733,339 £6,659,541 London Real Party £280,114 £273,540 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £985,686 £1,109,860 Scottish Green Party £635,825 £677,531 Scottish National Party (SNP) £4,510,460 £5,262,032 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £253,997 £256,576 Sinn Féin £1,532,946 £1,264,562 The Reclaim Party £1,850,002 £1,624,642 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £551,810 £80,344 Ulster Unionist Party £376,309 £408,866 Women's Equality Party £792,103 £865,270 In addition to the parties listed above, in July the Commission published the accounts of 331 political parties that reported an income and expenditure of £250,000 or less.

Political parties’ financial accounts (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.

Accounting unit income and expenditure

Political parties can register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.

Ten accounting units in the UK reported income or expenditure of more than £250,000.

In total, these ten accounting units reported £10,423,890 income and £10,176,988 expenditure.

The ten accounting units that reported the highest income and expenditure above £250,000:

Party Accounting unit Income Expenditure Conservative and Unionist Party Canterbury £283,515 £97,851 Conservative and Unionist Party Cities of London and Westminster £479,323 £426,444 Conservative and Unionist Party Croydon £367,067 £187,369 Labour Party Scotland £1,235,950 £1,231,566 Liberal Democrats ALDC £1,167,274 £1,204,972 Liberal Democrats England £2,627,913 £2,662,148 Liberal Democrats London £446,149 £512,692 Liberal Democrats Parliamentary office £1,442,074 £1,367,928 Liberal Democrats Scotland £811,877 £900,967 Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster Group £1,562,748 £1,585,051 The financial accounts of all accounting units (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.

Comparisons with totals in previous years

Below are the total sums of all financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units above the £250,000 threshold in the two previous financial years:

Political parties

2021 2020 2019 Income £100,299,297 £86,441,126 £186,189,829 Expenditure £105,951,989 £91,960,717 £169,485,781 Accounting units

2021 2020 2019 Income £10,423,890 £9,330,756 £12,119,615 Expenditure £10,176,988 £9,039,842 £11,633,756 The income and expenditure of parties and accounting units differs each year, so they may fall into different reporting thresholds. The total sums of all 2021 financial accounts compared with those from 2019 and 2020 provide a general comparison and do not necessarily compare the same parties and accounting units.

Incomplete submissions

The Reclaim Party’s submission was incomplete because it failed to include an auditor’s report alongside its statement of accounts, which is required by law.

Reform UK applied for an extension to allow time to deliver their accounts.

Where parties and accounting units deliver incomplete or late accounts, we may take appropriate and proportionate action in line with our Enforcement Policy (Opens in new window).

