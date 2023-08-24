UK political parties’ accounts published

The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts of 18 political parties and twelve accounting units in the United Kingdom have been published for the year ending 31 December 2022.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation at the Electoral Commission, said:

“We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent. Larger parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”

Party income or expenditure over £250,000

19 parties in the UK reported having an income or expenditure of more than £250,000. We are publishing the accounts of 18 parties today, having agreed an extended deadline for Britain First. The Ulster Unionist Party was granted an extension, and we received their accounts by the deadline of 22 August.

In total, these 18 parties reported £99,993,948 of income and £101,686,906 of expenditure. This compares with 19 parties that reported income or expenditure of over £250,000 in 2021, reporting totals of £101,162,626 of income and £107,657,216 of expenditure.

Party Income Expenditure Alba Party £480,056 £462,631 Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £522,368 £545,477 Conservative and Unionist Party £30,682,000 £33,062,000 Co-operative Party £1,404,712 £1,385,042 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £426,175 £487,968 Green Party £3,146,966 £3,226,391 Labour Party £47,171,000 £44,450,000 Liberal Democrats £5,945,228 £6,699,016 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £970,293 £942,273 Reform UK £692,434 £949,028 Scottish Green Party £566,443 £594,634 Scottish National Party (SNP) £4,248,625 £5,052,903 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £423,786 £395,644 Sinn Féin £1,186,378 £1,533,335 The Reclaim Party £716,084 £719,072 The Socialist Party of Great Britian £463,849 £114,055 Ulster Unionist Party £234,161 £399,622 Women's Equality Party £713,390 £667,815 Total £99,993,948 £101,686,906 In addition to the parties listed above, in July the Commission published the accounts of 335 political parties that reported an income and expenditure of £250,000 or less.

Political parties’ financial accounts (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.

Accounting unit income and expenditure

Political parties can register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.

12 accounting units in the UK reported income or expenditure of more than £250,000. In total, these 12 accounting units reported £10,267,150 income and £10,195,151 expenditure.

The 12 accounting units that reported income and expenditure above £250,000:

Party Accounting unit Income Expenditure Conservative and Unionist Party Cities of London & Westminster £461,805 £591,710 Conservative and Unionist Party Croydon £203,213 £286,438 Conservative and Unionist Party Kensington, Chelsea and Fulham £288,731 £314,811 Labour Party National Trade Union Liaison £259,737 £272,644 Labour Party Scottish Labour Party £773,999 £897,786 Liberal Democrats ALDC £1,162,557 £1,265,143 Liberal Democrats England £2,441,474 £2,408,878 Liberal Democrats Parliamentary Office of the Liberal Democrats £1,479,821 £1,495,405 Liberal Democrats Scotland £885,635 £594,348 Liberal Democrats Westmorland, Furness and Eden £265,574 £278,735 Liberal Democrats Winchester District £280,112 £147,472 Scottish National Party (SNP) SNP Westminster Parliament Group £1,764,492 £1,641,781 Total £10,267,150 £10,195,151 The financial accounts of all accounting units (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.

Comparisons with totals in previous years

Below are the total sums of all financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units above the £250,000 threshold in the two previous financial years:

Political parties

2022 2021 2020 Income £99,993,948 £101,162,626 £86,441,126 Expenditure £101,686,906 £107,657,216 £91,960,717 Accounting units