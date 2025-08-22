UK political parties’ financial accounts published

The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units (Opens in new window) have been published by the Electoral Commission.

The Commission published the accounts of those with income and expenditure under £250,000 in July, and publishes the accounts of 16 political parties and 17 accounting units over that threshold.

The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2024, and are published to provide transparency into the political finance system.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:

“We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent. Political parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”

Party income or expenditure over £250,000

16 parties in the UK reported having an income or expenditure of more than £250,000, with £90.8 million of income and £90.8 million of expenditure. The figures do not include the Labour Party, who did not submit their accounts in time to be included in this publication. The failure to meet submission deadline will be considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.

This compares with sixteen parties that reported income or expenditure of over £250,000 for 2023 (Opens in new window), reporting totals of £142.7 million of income and £124.6 million of expenditure.

Party Income Expenditure Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £475,562 £500,017 Communist Party of Britain £494,906 £276,853 Conservative and Unionist Party £50,174,000 £52,027,000 Co-operative Party £1,816,732 £1,754,930 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £441,985 £436,146 Green Party £5,217,767 £4,985,310 Liberal Democrats £12,580,154 £11,516,811 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £1,033,111 £1,045,798 Reform UK £10,832,716 £9,314,587 Scottish Green Party £544,939 £597,724 Scottish National Party (SNP) £4,506,027 £4,961,281 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £474,574 £442,380 Sinn Féin £1,068,608 £1,490,829 The Reclaim Party £475,061 £837,959 UK Independence Party (UKIP) £271,722 £199,382 Women's Equality Party [De-registered 31/12/24] £471,464 £501,318 Total £90,879,328 £90,888,325 Accounting unit income and expenditure

Political parties can register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.

17 accounting units in the UK reported income or expenditure of more than £250,000, reporting a combined income of £13,801,528 and £13,944,509 in expenditure. The financial accounts of all accounting units (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.

Party income or expenditure under £250,000

341 political parties and 634 accounting units with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less in the United Kingdom reported their financial accounts.

Of those, the 10 parties that reported the highest income or expenditure were:

Party Income Expenditure Workers Party of Britain £221,836 £219,731 Ulster Unionist Party £171,443 £127,208 Social Democratic Party £161,752 £165,594 True & Fair Party [De-registered 19/09/24] £127,615 £126,773 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV £112,771 £109,397 Ashfield Independents £90,646 £96,289 Socialist Party (Northern Ireland) £83,691 £86,266 Upminster and Cranham Residents Association £83,651 £73,798 Scottish Socialist Party £78,624 £58,847 Homeland Party £60,663 £35,150

For further information please contact the press office on 020 7271 0704 or email press@electoralcommission.org.uk. For outside office hours call 07789 920414.