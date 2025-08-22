Electoral Commission
UK political parties’ financial accounts published
The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units (Opens in new window) have been published by the Electoral Commission.
The Commission published the accounts of those with income and expenditure under £250,000 in July, and publishes the accounts of 16 political parties and 17 accounting units over that threshold.
The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2024, and are published to provide transparency into the political finance system.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:
“We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent. Political parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”
Party income or expenditure over £250,000
16 parties in the UK reported having an income or expenditure of more than £250,000, with £90.8 million of income and £90.8 million of expenditure. The figures do not include the Labour Party, who did not submit their accounts in time to be included in this publication. The failure to meet submission deadline will be considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.
This compares with sixteen parties that reported income or expenditure of over £250,000 for 2023 (Opens in new window), reporting totals of £142.7 million of income and £124.6 million of expenditure.
|Party
|Income
|Expenditure
|Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|£475,562
|£500,017
|Communist Party of Britain
|£494,906
|£276,853
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|£50,174,000
|£52,027,000
|Co-operative Party
|£1,816,732
|£1,754,930
|Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P.
|£441,985
|£436,146
|Green Party
|£5,217,767
|£4,985,310
|Liberal Democrats
|£12,580,154
|£11,516,811
|Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
|£1,033,111
|£1,045,798
|Reform UK
|£10,832,716
|£9,314,587
|Scottish Green Party
|£544,939
|£597,724
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|£4,506,027
|£4,961,281
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|£474,574
|£442,380
|Sinn Féin
|£1,068,608
|£1,490,829
|The Reclaim Party
|£475,061
|£837,959
|UK Independence Party (UKIP)
|£271,722
|£199,382
|Women's Equality Party [De-registered 31/12/24]
|£471,464
|£501,318
|Total
|£90,879,328
|£90,888,325
Accounting unit income and expenditure
Political parties can register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.
17 accounting units in the UK reported income or expenditure of more than £250,000, reporting a combined income of £13,801,528 and £13,944,509 in expenditure. The financial accounts of all accounting units (Opens in new window) are available on the Commission’s website.
Party income or expenditure under £250,000
341 political parties and 634 accounting units with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less in the United Kingdom reported their financial accounts.
Of those, the 10 parties that reported the highest income or expenditure were:
|Party
|Income
|Expenditure
|Workers Party of Britain
|£221,836
|£219,731
|Ulster Unionist Party
|£171,443
|£127,208
|Social Democratic Party
|£161,752
|£165,594
|True & Fair Party [De-registered 19/09/24]
|£127,615
|£126,773
|Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV
|£112,771
|£109,397
|Ashfield Independents
|£90,646
|£96,289
|Socialist Party (Northern Ireland)
|£83,691
|£86,266
|Upminster and Cranham Residents Association
|£83,651
|£73,798
|Scottish Socialist Party
|£78,624
|£58,847
|Homeland Party
|£60,663
|£35,150
For further information please contact the press office on 020 7271 0704 or email press@electoralcommission.org.uk. For outside office hours call 07789 920414.
Notes to editors:
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
- All registered political parties must submit annual statements of accounts. Political parties with income or expenditure of more than £250,000 are required by law to independently audit their accounts and include this report in their submission. The fact that a statement of accounts has been published on the Commission’s website should not be taken to indicate that the Electoral Commission has verified or validated it.
- Figures for income and expenditure have been rounded. Please see our online database (Opens in new window) for exact amounts.
- Accounting units with income and expenditure that are £25,000 or less are not required to submit accounts.
- Details of how failures to submit a statement of accounts by the deadline have been dealt with in the past can be found in our publication of closed cases (Opens in new window)
