UK PONI Annual Conference 2025: Call for Presentations

We are now accepting proposals for presentations at the 2025 Annual Conference which will be held in person at RUSI’s headquarters in London on 16 September.

The UK PONI Annual Conference is the premier UK forum for developing the next generation of nuclear expertise from academia, industry, government, and the military. By bringing together emerging and established experts from across the nuclear field, this conference series promotes an informed and diverse dialogue on the most pertinent nuclear issues of the day.

The event will consist of a series of short presentations from emerging experts in the field, keynote speeches, interactive exercises and networking opportunities. The conference will focus on the research topics listed at the bottom of this page.

You can watch past presentations from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Annual Conference.

