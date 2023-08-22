RUSI
UK PONI Hosts Mid-Career Roundtable Discussion with the NNSA’s Frank Rose
On 14 August, UK PONI hosted a roundtable with Frank Rose, Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which brought together mid-career experts from industry, government and academia to discuss key issues facing the US nuclear enterprise.
Frank Rose spoke on the security challenges in an increasingly complex geopolitical and security environment, the NNSA’s role and mission, and the need for a balanced nuclear policy that emphasises both traditional nuclear deterrence alongside nuclear threat reduction in collaboration with US allies and partners.
The group discussed a variety of current and emerging challenges in the nuclear sphere, with discussions covering the war in Ukraine and its implications for nuclear non-proliferation, the implications of climate change for the US nuclear enterprise, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, and the role of industry in nuclear security and securing nuclear supply chains.
