Governments are preparing for the risk that sufficiently powerful quantum computers could undermine much of today's public-key cryptography, affecting the protection of confidential information, digital signatures and authentication. The UK, European Union, United States, Australia and Japan all recognise the need to migrate to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Their approaches differ principally in timescales, scope, enforceability and technical guidance.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recommends a phased transition. Organisations should complete discovery and initial migration planning by 2028, carry out their highest-priority migration activities by 2031 and complete the wider transition by 2035. These are advisory milestones rather than statutory deadlines. The guidance is intended to support planning across government, critical infrastructure and commercial organisations. It gives organisations time to identify vulnerable systems, assess supplier dependencies and incorporate migration into existing technology replacement programmes.

The European Union also adopts a coordinated, risk-based approach. Member States should establish initial national roadmaps and begin migration planning and pilots by the end of 2026, with high-risk use cases in critical infrastructure migrated by 2030 and medium-risk use cases by 2035. These milestones differ in scope from the UK's: the EU's 2026 target addresses national preparations, whereas the UK's 2028 target concerns completion of organisational discovery and initial planning. EU implementation must also accommodate differing national arrangements. Both approaches recognise the need to prioritise critical systems, but the UK's three milestones are expressed directly as organisational planning and delivery stages.

The United States has led the standardisation of PQC algorithms through NIST. It also has binding requirements for specified federal systems: high-value assets and high-impact systems must adopt PQC for key establishment by the end of 2030 and for digital signatures by the end of 2031. Separate requirements apply to National Security Systems. Unlike the UK's largely advisory approach, these obligations can compel earlier action within their scope. However, they do not represent a single mandatory deadline for all American businesses.

Australia recommends completing migration by the end of 2030, five years ahead of the UK's overall target. This reflects a more accelerated timetable, which may reduce exposure to future quantum risks but could also place greater demands on organisations with long-lived infrastructure or supplier dependencies. Australia's Information Security Manual also provides security controls for government systems and can apply to other organisations through policy or contractual requirements.

Japan aims, in principle, to migrate government-agency systems by 2035 and is developing a more detailed implementation roadmap. Japan's 2035 target focuses on government systems, whereas the NCSC's advisory guidance addresses a wider range of organisations. France provides another point of difference: its cybersecurity agency strongly encourages hybrid approaches combining existing cryptography with PQC. The UK also supports hybrids where appropriate, but treats them primarily as transitional measures.

No single approach is demonstrably superior in every respect. The UK's strengths are its clear planning stages, broad applicability and flexibility. The US provides stronger enforcement for designated federal systems, while Australia seeks earlier completion and the EU promotes coordination between countries. For organisations operating internationally, the practical requirement is to use the UK framework for planning where relevant while also identifying any earlier or binding obligations arising from overseas customers, contracts and systems.