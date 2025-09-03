UK provides emergency aid to Afghanistan earthquake victims

The UK has announced emergency funding to support families affected by the devastating earthquake which hit Afghanistan.

The UK yesterday announced emergency funding to support families affected by the devastating earthquake which hit Afghanistan on Sunday. Victims of the earthquake, which killed over 800 people and injured thousands, will receive immediate humanitarian support.

These funds will be split equally between the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Red Cross (IFRC) to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions.

All UK assistance is channelled through experienced partners, ensuring aid reaches those in need and does not go to the Taliban.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

News of the earthquake in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan is truly tragic. The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit. The UK remains grateful to the aid workers on the ground, who help us to provide support to Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people.

The £1 million in emergency funding will contribute to UNFPA’s earthquake response, including mobile health teams, emergency medical kits, dignity kits and shelters for displaced families. UNFPA teams will also provide maternal healthcare and psychological support at existing facilities in Kunar – the worst-affected province.

Meanwhile funding to the IFRC will support their mobilisation of local volunteers for search and rescue operations, and deployment of ambulances to transport wounded Afghans to health centres.

Mountainous terrain and recent flooding have restricted access to many areas hit by the earthquake, adding to Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, where over 23 million people already require assistance.

This emergency response builds on the UK’s substantial humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan. The UK allocated £171 million in 2024 to 2025 to support Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people, particularly women and girls.

The UK works with international partners to strengthen global safety and security, and safeguard human rights. Fostering stability overseas ensures our security in the UK too, helping us deliver our Plan for Change.

Background

women and girls accounted for at least 50% of beneficiaries reached by FCDO’s support to Afghanistan in financial year 2024 to 2025

in financial year 2024 to 2025, UK support to Afghanistan provided at least: 2,715,000 people with humanitarian assistance, including water and sanitation, food, nutrition, health and cash/voucher, of which 1,782,000 were women and girls 1,274,000 people with cash or voucher transfers, of which 615,000 were women & girls. This includes cash for food, health, shelter repair, agricultural support, essential household items (eg blankets) and winterisation



