Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK provides emergency aid to Afghanistan earthquake victims
The UK has announced emergency funding to support families affected by the devastating earthquake which hit Afghanistan.
- Afghan families to receive UK emergency funding following earthquake in eastern Afghanistan which has killed over 800 people
- funding will provide emergency assistance to affected people, including the provision of essential healthcare to women
- support demonstrates UK’s longstanding commitment to the Afghan people
The UK yesterday announced emergency funding to support families affected by the devastating earthquake which hit Afghanistan on Sunday. Victims of the earthquake, which killed over 800 people and injured thousands, will receive immediate humanitarian support.
These funds will be split equally between the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Red Cross (IFRC) to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions.
All UK assistance is channelled through experienced partners, ensuring aid reaches those in need and does not go to the Taliban.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:
News of the earthquake in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan is truly tragic. The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit.
The UK remains grateful to the aid workers on the ground, who help us to provide support to Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people.
The £1 million in emergency funding will contribute to UNFPA’s earthquake response, including mobile health teams, emergency medical kits, dignity kits and shelters for displaced families. UNFPA teams will also provide maternal healthcare and psychological support at existing facilities in Kunar – the worst-affected province.
Meanwhile funding to the IFRC will support their mobilisation of local volunteers for search and rescue operations, and deployment of ambulances to transport wounded Afghans to health centres.
Mountainous terrain and recent flooding have restricted access to many areas hit by the earthquake, adding to Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, where over 23 million people already require assistance.
This emergency response builds on the UK’s substantial humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan. The UK allocated £171 million in 2024 to 2025 to support Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people, particularly women and girls.
The UK works with international partners to strengthen global safety and security, and safeguard human rights. Fostering stability overseas ensures our security in the UK too, helping us deliver our Plan for Change.
Background
- women and girls accounted for at least 50% of beneficiaries reached by FCDO’s support to Afghanistan in financial year 2024 to 2025
- in financial year 2024 to 2025, UK support to Afghanistan provided at least:
- 2,715,000 people with humanitarian assistance, including water and sanitation, food, nutrition, health and cash/voucher, of which 1,782,000 were women and girls
- 1,274,000 people with cash or voucher transfers, of which 615,000 were women & girls. This includes cash for food, health, shelter repair, agricultural support, essential household items (eg blankets) and winterisation
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-provides-emergency-aid-to-afghanistan-earthquake-victims
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
South Africa and the UK hold the 13th Bilateral Forum03/09/2025 16:05:00
South Africa and the UK held the 13th Bilateral Forum, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic, political, and environmental cooperation.
UK sanctions actors forcibly deporting, indoctrinating and militarising Ukrainian children03/09/2025 12:20:00
New sanctions target those supporting Putin’s attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine’s children and erase their Ukrainian cultural heritage.
UK announces new support for women and girls in Gaza01/09/2025 14:10:00
UK announces new life-saving support for pregnant women and new mothers, and menstrual hygiene kits for thousands of women and girls.
Iran must take the necessary steps to address the international community’s serious concerns over its nuclear programme: Joint statement on the decision to trigger the snapback mechanism to end sanctions relief against Iran01/09/2025 11:15:00
Joint statement delivered recently (29 August 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, on behalf of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Statement on the latest Russian attacks against Ukraine29/08/2025 16:20:00
This statement is supported by the UK and 26 EU Member States (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden).
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.
E3 joint statement on Iran: Initiation of the snapback process28/08/2025 17:20:00
Joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on the initiation of the snapback process
UK summons Russian Ambassador following Russian strikes on Kyiv overnight28/08/2025 16:05:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador following the abhorrent strikes on Kyiv overnight which killed many Ukrainian civilians and damaged the British Council and EU Delegation offices.
We express our profound alarm and distress at the IPC data on Gaza that unequivocally confirms Famine in Gaza: Joint statement on Famine in Gaza28/08/2025 15:10:00
Joint statement delivered yesterday by Ambassadors Trishala Simantini Persaud, Guyana Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN and Ondina Blokar Drobic, Slovenia Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, on behalf of Algeria, China, Denmark, France, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Russia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia and the United Kingdom.