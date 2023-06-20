Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
UK public bodies banned from imposing their own boycotts against foreign countries
New Bill will ban UK public bodies from imposing their own boycotts.
UK public bodies will be banned from imposing their own boycott or divestment campaigns against foreign countries and territories, Michael Gove yesterday (Monday 19 June) announced fulfilling a 2019 manifesto pledge.
The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill – introduced in parliament yesterday – sends a clear message to councils and other publicly-funded institutions that they need to focus on delivering for the public and not spending tax-payers’ money pursuing their own foreign policy agenda.
Those who break the rules will face significant fines with Ministers among those able to conduct investigations into suspected breaches.
Yesterday’s Bill will stop businesses and organisations – including those affiliated with Israel - being targeted through ongoing boycotts by public bodies – leading to community tensions and, in the case of Israel, a rise in antisemitism.
Universities, too, have been pressured by groups that want to impose their own subjective views about foreign policy upon public institutions: the goal often being to shut down rather than open up debate, serving to undermine free speech and educational study.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove yesterday said:
It is simply wrong that public bodies have been wasting taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agenda. The UK must have a consistent approach to foreign policy, set by UK Government.
These campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. That is why we have taken this decisive action to stop these disruptive policies once and for all.
My message to these organisations, is to get on with your job and focus on delivering for the public.
The President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews President Marie van der Zyl yesterday said:
We are pleased to support the Government’s endeavours in the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill which will directly hinder the unnecessary and inappropriate targeting of Israel by local authorities and other public institutions.
We appreciate how the Government is working to prevent these organisations from setting their own foreign policy, which all too often creates a deeply divisive local situation as well as being deeply unsettling to local Jewish communities.
The UK has a well-established sanctions policy which remains in place. Organisations with links to Russia and Belarus will still be prevented from benefiting from taxpayers’ money with councils able to terminate existing contracts with those linked to Putin’s barbaric war machine.
The changes announced yesterday will ensure the UK is united in its foreign policy – stopping the harmful policies that are hampering our foreign diplomacy including those that are antisemitic.
The Government remains strongly committed to the UK’s long and proud tradition of free speech. The ban will not apply to individuals or private organisations, where they are not carrying out public functions. It will also not change the UK’s approach to the Middle East Peace Process, or our position on settlements, which are illegal under international law.
This Bill has been widely supported by the Jewish Leadership Council as is part of the Government’s wider commitment to combat antisemitism. This includes the Holocaust Memorial Bill which seeks to progress the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster to preserve the memory of what happened for ourselves and for all future generations as we seek to understand the lessons it teaches Britain today.
The Government will work with relevant public bodies and enforcement authorities on the implementation of the ban.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-public-bodies-banned-from-imposing-their-own-boycotts-against-foreign-countries
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Councils supported with £10 million to improve traveller sites16/06/2023 14:10:00
Traveller sites will be improved and people in the community will be given easier access to healthcare and education, thanks to DLUHC funding allocated yesterday.
Ukrainian families supported into own homes with £150m funding12/06/2023 16:10:00
Funding will be allocated across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, helping support Ukrainian families into their own homes.
Government announces panel for review into Teesworks Joint Venture09/06/2023 12:10:00
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has appointed a panel to carry out an independent assurance review into the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s oversight of the South Tees Development Corporation and Teesworks Joint Venture.
Government launches new drive to support rural communities06/06/2023 14:22:00
Communities and businesses in the most remote areas will benefit from better access to wireless networks thanks to plans announced today as part of the government’s wider drive to grow the rural economy.
Independent review launched into civil unrest in Leicester29/05/2023 10:20:00
Michael Gove orders independent review into the unrest that occurred In Leicester last year.
45 community groups awarded Windrush day funding23/05/2023 09:25:00
Funding to support educational, arts and sporting projects to celebrate the Windrush generation and their contribution to UK society.
Government introduces landmark reforms to deliver fairer private rented sector for tenants and landlords22/05/2023 12:10:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms will deliver safer, fairer and higher quality homes.
UK Holocaust Memorial passes important milestone19/05/2023 16:05:00
Parliamentary examiners announce decision on Holocaust Memorial Bill