UK push for de-escalation and stability during Middle East visit

meetings in Bahrain and Jordan to strengthen efforts to de-escalation in the Middle East

Foreign Secretary will meet with UK personnel working in the region to underscore commitment to security

he will tour HMS Lancaster to see first-hand UK’s presence in the Gulf

The UK continues to work with likeminded partners towards de-escalation in the Middle East, as Foreign Secretary arrives in region to drive efforts towards security and stability, and to press for an end to the cycle of violence which intensified following the atrocities of October 7.

In talks with leaders in Bahrain and Jordan, key regional partners for the UK, the Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK’s concern over the risk of escalation and miscalculation in the region and underline our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

He will reaffirm the importance of working with regional partners to press the case for restraint and will demand Iran and its proxies stop their attacks which are causing chaos and destruction for the region and its people. This follows the UK’s condemnation of Iran’s actions against Israel last week which risked plunging the region into a deeper crisis.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The situation is incredibly dangerous and further escalation or miscalculation in the region is in no one’s interests. I am pleased to be back in the region to meet with our key partners in Bahrain and Jordan and see first-hand our combined efforts towards building long-term security and stability in the Middle East. We must not waver at this critical period to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, to get more desperately needed aid into Gaza, and secure the release of all hostages. Our nations share deep-rooted partnerships across defence, trade, and security, which I look forward to building upon.

During his time in Bahrain, the Foreign Secretary will meet with UK Armed Forces personnel who are helping to maintain Gulf Security, including commercial shipping in the Red Sea. He will tour HMS Lancaster which is deployed in the region and has a played a key role in patrolling the waters to detect and deter Houthi activity. His visit underscores the UK’s commitment to confronting shared threats in the region.

He will meet with senior figures and will lead talks on regional security and prosperity, including forging greater business ties. Trade between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council is worth more than £57 billion, with investors from the region making up an important delegation at the UK International Investment Summit next week.

While in Jordan, he will meet with senior leaders, including Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and express the UK’s support for the country’s role in delivering much needed humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.