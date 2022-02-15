UK Quantum Strategy Call for Evidence

To inform the development of the Quantum Strategy, UK Government are seeking views from the quantum community. You can submit evidence until the 10 March, find out how below.

To inform the development of the Quantum Strategy, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy are seeking views from the quantum community and wider interested parties on the following areas:

strategy vision and objectives

the knowledge pipeline

the innovation ecosystem

skills

technology adoption

the regulatory environment

The strategy will cover all quantum technologies and their enablers, including sensing, timing, imaging, communications and computing. All quantum technologies have important applications and value for government and society but will mature and find applications at different rates and times. Technologies realised earliest will be important stepping-stones to help accelerate the path to scalable quantum computing machines and a future quantum enabled internet.

The call for evidence is open until the 10th March 2022.

This call for evidence is a great opportunity for techUK members to get involved with shaping future government policy on quantum technologies and encourage commercialisation of these technologies. You can respond online here or email future.sectors@beis.gov.uk

techUK will be also be responding to this call for evidence. We would ask that all members who wish to help shape techUK’s response to this Call for Evidence please reach out to Laura Foster. techUK has a active quantum programme. For more information on this, including all previous activity, click here