UK ratchets up pressure on Putin’s military machine as Foreign Secretary travels to Kyiv

Putin’s oil revenues and military machine were hit with new UK sanctions today as the Foreign Secretary meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

UK introduces 100 new sanctions to reduce Putin’s sources of revenue and military supplies with Foreign Secretary in Kyiv.

Measures come as reckless Russian air strikes violate NATO airspace in Poland and damage the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv.

Sanctions target the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil and key suppliers of military components.

The 100 sanctions further build economic pressure on Russia, targeting its military sector and illicit shadow fleet - as Putin continues to intensify his war, terrorising Ukrainians with missiles and drones, and killing innocent civilians.

In the last fortnight, Putin has again obstructed US peace efforts by launching the largest air attack of the war against Ukraine, with over 800 missiles and drones fired at the country in a single night.

The numbers of Russian drones and missiles launched against Ukraine – 6,500 in July alone – are now ten times the level of a year ago. Recent strikes have directly hit the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, badly damaged the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv, and led to an unprecedented violation of NATO airspace over Poland.

The UK continues to lead the charge against the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil exports. Today, 70 more ships in the fleet have been sanctioned. The UK has now targeted more oil tankers than any other country.

Today’s action comes as the Foreign Secretary travels to Kyiv in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people who continue to defend their country against Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace. The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK’s security – an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change. International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital. These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Today’s action also targets 30 entities and individuals propping up Russia’s war machine by supplying key equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems.

Targets include companies that have been supplying vital electronics to Putin’s army, such as China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co., Ltd., and its two Russian co-owners, Elena Malitckaia and Alexey Malitskiy, and Turkey-based Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi and its CEO, Azerbaijani national Shanlik Shukurov. Electronics such as these are widely used in Russian weaponry, including the Iskander and Kh-101 missiles and Russian drones which Putin brutally deploys to take Ukrainian lives.

This barbaric war must come to an end immediately, and the UK will continue to work closely with the US, Ukraine and other countries to secure a just and lasting peace.

