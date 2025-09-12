Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK ratchets up pressure on Putin’s military machine as Foreign Secretary travels to Kyiv
Putin’s oil revenues and military machine were hit with new UK sanctions today as the Foreign Secretary meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
- UK introduces 100 new sanctions to reduce Putin’s sources of revenue and military supplies with Foreign Secretary in Kyiv.
- Measures come as reckless Russian air strikes violate NATO airspace in Poland and damage the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv.
- Sanctions target the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil and key suppliers of military components.
The 100 sanctions further build economic pressure on Russia, targeting its military sector and illicit shadow fleet - as Putin continues to intensify his war, terrorising Ukrainians with missiles and drones, and killing innocent civilians.
In the last fortnight, Putin has again obstructed US peace efforts by launching the largest air attack of the war against Ukraine, with over 800 missiles and drones fired at the country in a single night.
The numbers of Russian drones and missiles launched against Ukraine – 6,500 in July alone – are now ten times the level of a year ago. Recent strikes have directly hit the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, badly damaged the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv, and led to an unprecedented violation of NATO airspace over Poland.
The UK continues to lead the charge against the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil exports. Today, 70 more ships in the fleet have been sanctioned. The UK has now targeted more oil tankers than any other country.
Today’s action comes as the Foreign Secretary travels to Kyiv in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people who continue to defend their country against Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion.
Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:
The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace. The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK’s security – an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.
International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital. These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Today’s action also targets 30 entities and individuals propping up Russia’s war machine by supplying key equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems.
Targets include companies that have been supplying vital electronics to Putin’s army, such as China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co., Ltd., and its two Russian co-owners, Elena Malitckaia and Alexey Malitskiy, and Turkey-based Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi and its CEO, Azerbaijani national Shanlik Shukurov. Electronics such as these are widely used in Russian weaponry, including the Iskander and Kh-101 missiles and Russian drones which Putin brutally deploys to take Ukrainian lives.
This barbaric war must come to an end immediately, and the UK will continue to work closely with the US, Ukraine and other countries to secure a just and lasting peace.
Background
- A full list of today’s targets can be found here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-ratchets-up-pressure-on-putins-military-machine-as-foreign-secretary-travels-to-kyiv
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
New funding for Ukraine as Foreign Secretary visits Kyiv making clear Ukraine’s security is the UK’s security12/09/2025 17:10:00
New funding for energy infrastructure to boost Ukraine’s resilience and war effort as Foreign Secretary visits Kyiv to make clear that support for Ukraine is crucial to the security of the UK
Russia is deliberately undermining international efforts to end its illegal war in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE12/09/2025 14:10:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia's intensification of attacks against Ukraine's cities which provide further evidence that President Putin has no interest in ending his illegal war.
Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine: UK national statement to the IAEA Board, September 202512/09/2025 12:25:00
UK Ambassador Corinne Kitsell's statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Ukraine.
The UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls Speech at the Berlin Process Gender Equality Forum11/09/2025 14:10:00
The UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, Baroness Harriet Harman, yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the Berlin Process Gender Equality Forum in Sarajevo.
UN peace operations are a critical and unique tool for advancing international peace and security: UK statement at the UN Security Council11/09/2025 12:25:00
Statement given recently (09 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the future of Peace Operations.
UK and Brazil to show global leadership on fertilisers sustainability11/09/2025 10:12:00
Yesterday, the UK and Brazil have signed a partnership on fertilisers to tackle their environmental impact and embrace their economic opportunities.
UK introduces landmark legislation to protect world’s ocean11/09/2025 09:05:00
The UK government introduces Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) legislation to help protect two-thirds of the world’s ocean.
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Statement for OHCHR report and oral update of the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan09/09/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the OHCHR report and oral update of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Statement for the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar09/09/2025 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on reports of High Commissioner and Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.