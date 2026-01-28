UK ratification of the Chagos Archipelago treaty will not violate international law

EXPERT COMMENT

Objections to ratification are based on the language of a 1966 US–UK agreement. But these objections misread that treaty’s intent and context.

The UK government has delayed further debate in the House of Lords on ratification of the Chagos Archipelago treaty, an agreement signed by the UK and Mauritius in May 2025. The pause follows an amendment tabled by the UK Conservative Party asserting that completion of the ratification process would breach a 1966 agreement between the US and UK regarding the joint military bases in the archipelago.

The 2025 Chagos Archipelago treaty between Mauritius and the UK would transfer sovereignty of the islands, including the large military base on Diego Garcia that is shared with the US, to Mauritius. However, at the same time, the UK would obtain a 99-year lease over Diego Garcia, which would assure that the base there would continue to operate as before. That lease can be extended for further periods.

