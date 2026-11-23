UK joins 10 other nations in NATO STARLIFT initiative to create network of flexible satellite launch services.

UK joins 10 nations in signing new NATO initiative to boost access to flexible satellite launch services.

More reliable access to space provides protection for satellite infrastructure critical to daily life.

Announcement builds on priorities of the UK Space Strategy which sets out more than £7.8 billion for securing the UK’s interests and driving growth through space.

The UK will have more reliable access to space at short notice under NATO plans to develop flexible satellite launch facilities.

The STARLIFT initiative, signed by the UK along with allies, establishes plans to develop a network of launch sites across the Alliance, boosting collective security and strengthening the resilience of UK space infrastructure.

Every card payment, weather forecast, and journey using mapping and navigation relies on satellites. As space becomes increasingly congested and contested, the ability to place satellites into orbit reliably, securely, and when needed is essential to both national security and daily life in the UK.

By expanding the speed and freedom with which the UK and allies can launch satellites, STARLIFT will mark a significant step forward in empowering the UK’s space sector contribution to national security and sustainable growth across the country.

Secretary of State for Defence, Wes Streeting MP, yesterday said:

Satellites underpin so much of modern life that we take for granted, and are critical for our national security and military operations. As hostile states threaten us from space, we are strengthening our collective resilience with partners and allies. STARLIFT will pool our strengths, help us meet the threats in this new frontier of conflict, and protect our daily lives from disruption.

UK Space Minister, Liz Lloyd, yesterday said:

Satellites keep Britain running, from navigation to financial services to weather forecasting, and so it is vital we work with partners to secure those services. STARLIFT will strengthen our hand in a contested world, and following our investment in SaxaVord spaceport, further boosts the UK’s launch capabilities to help keep our country connected and safe.

The initiative was signed in Brussels by the UK’s National Armaments Director, alongside Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Türkiye, Sweden and the Republic of Korea.

STARLIFT aims to use commercial launch providers and infrastructure to develop a network of launch capabilities across the Alliance, making access to space more resilient, responsive and cost-effective. Four initial projects will take this forward.

They will:

develop common ways for Allies to identify, aggregate, and contract space launch capabilities;

develop and test responsive launch operations;

strengthen the launch infrastructure and logistics needed to keep access to space open; and

address regulatory barriers and improve air, maritime, and space traffic management.

The UK Space Strategy commits the UK to strengthening collective defence through NATO by sharing capabilities, supporting assured access to space and enhancing interoperability between allies.

STARLIFT delivers directly on that commitment, supporting the strategy’s aim of reducing reliance on any single launch provider.

This agreement follows the Government’s investment in SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland, the UK’s only fully licensed vertical orbital launch spaceport and which is approved for up to 30 launches a year. In September, the Government announced plans to invest £30 million to accelerate the operational readiness of the infrastructure needed for regular orbital launch activity.

The announcement builds on the recent publication of the UK Space Strategy, which sets out more than £7.8 billion for securing the UK’s interests and driving growth through space. The UK recently launched Titania, the second satellite to reach space as part of Programme ISTARI. Titania will improve the ability of the armed forces to observe military activity on Earth from space.