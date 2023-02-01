Department for International Trade
|Printable version
UK ready to boost CPTPP’s economic clout, says Trade Minister on Asia-Pacific visit
Trade Minister Greg Hands heads to Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore for high level trade talks and to promote UK's accession to CPTPP.
- Trade Minister Greg Hands embarks on three-day trip to Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore
- High level trade talks will focus on benefits of UK joining CPTPP, which would take trade bloc’s GDP to £11 trillion
- Visit underlines UK’s post-Brexit shift to boost trade with Indo-Pacific region – predicted to account for majority of global growth by 2050
Trade Minister Greg Hands arrives in Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore on Wednesday [1 Feb] for high level trade talks on how the UK joining CPTPP will boost the economic clout of the world’s most dynamic trade bloc.
The UK’s membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will add another like-minded partner and strong voice to this powerful alliance, taking the trade bloc’s GDP to £11 trillion. It will give UK businesses tariff-free access on over 99% of goods to a market of around 500 million customers.
As a major economy and strong advocate of free trade, our membership will support the trade bloc to shape the high standards of global trade – particularly in the face of increased protectionism.
With the next round of CPTPP negotiations taking place soon, the Minister will express the UK’s desire to finalise accession at the earliest opportunity – a top priority for both the Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch and the Minister.
Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands said:
Joining CPTPP will add even more economic clout to this exciting and dynamic trade alliance, helping it grow to £11 trillion or from 12 to 15% of global GDP.
This visit will also strengthen our bilateral trade relationships with Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore – which total £32bn. These fast-growing economies represent huge opportunities for our life sciences and technology sectors.
Starting in Vietnam, the Minister will head to Hanoi for talks with Vice Minister for Trade & Investment Tran Quoc Khanh. He will also celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with Vietnam.
He will then head to Malaysia to sit down with the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz and the Minister of Economy YB Rafizi Ramli.
Malaysian investment into the UK has grown considerably, jumping 57% between 2020 and 2021 to £2.4 billion, with the recent £9 billion redevelopment of Battersea Power Station by a Malaysian consortium symbolising this success.
Finishing in Singapore, Hands will meet with the Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister Gan to discuss CPTPP and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) signed last summer.
The UK-Singapore DEA is the world’s most innovative trade agreement. The Minister will see first-hand how it is fuelling digital trade, benefitting UK and Singaporean businesses.
Background:
- International Monetary Fund – World Economic Outlook Database
- ONS UK total trade: all countries, seasonally adjusted (Q3 2022)
- ONS FDI totals for inward and outward flows, positions and earnings: 2020 and 2021
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-ready-to-boost-cptpps-economic-clout-says-trade-minister-on-asia-pacific-visit
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
New Defence Export Advocate appointed to drive UK defence exports25/01/2023 12:10:00
Lord Lancaster appointed as the Government's new Defence Export Advocate by the Trade Secretary, to drive the UK's defence exports in a brand-new role.
UK and North Carolina State hold inaugural Working Group meeting25/01/2023 11:10:00
First North Carolina Working Group meeting under the UK-North Carolina trade MoU takes place in Raleigh
Aussies to toast tariff-free British G&Ts in 2023 under new trade deal30/12/2022 13:05:00
British gin and tonic producers see success exporting their products to Australia thanks to the UK-Australia trade deal
Joint outcome statement: UK-India round six FTA negotiations22/12/2022 13:20:00
Round six of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India, and Secretary of State visit to India
UK - Gulf Cooperation Council trade negotiations update: December 202220/12/2022 15:25:00
Round two of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
New Permanent Secretary appointed to the Department for International Trade15/12/2022 09:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary has appointed Gareth Davies as the new Permanent Secretary to the Department for International Trade.
Joint Statement on UK - Indiana Memorandum of Understanding, Working Group.13/12/2022 13:10:00
The first Working Group enabled by the UK/Indiana Memorandum of Understanding took place in Indianapolis yesterday [Mon 12 December].
Trade Secretary to lead next round of trade negotiations on first visit to India12/12/2022 15:10:00
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will make her first visit to India to progress the Free Trade Agreement negotiations.