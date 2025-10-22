UK reaffirms commitment to NATO peacekeeping in Kosovo

Announcement continues UK’s longstanding support to Kosovo both bilaterally and through NATO

The British Armed Forces will continue to support a NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo for at least another three years.

The UK has been a key contributor to the UN-mandated NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) since it first entered Kosovo in 1999 as a peacekeeping force to bring peace and stability following the conflict of the 1990s.

The commitment centres around a reserve force of hundreds of British soldiers who could be deployed out to Kosovo to assist the mission at short notice, if required. The last major UK deployment to support the mission took place in 2023 after a violent attack against police in northern Kosovo.

The extension of UK support to KFOR until at least December 2028 delivers on the government’s ‘NATO first’ approach as set out in the Strategic Defence Review, while boosting security in the Western Balkans.

The announcement comes as the Prime Minister hosts the Western Balkans Leaders’ Summit in London today to discuss closer collaboration to tackle the shared challenge of irregular migration.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The UK’s commitment to peace and security in the Western Balkans is unwavering. By extending our support to NATO’s Kosovo Force, we are demonstrating our role as a leading NATO ally and standing by our values of stability and democracy. Working closely with our partners in the Western Balkans is vital, not only for regional stability, but to ensure security here at home.

Kosovo is an important bilateral partner, with the UK having been the first country to recognise its independence in 2008.

The international NATO peacekeeping mission, supported by more than 30 nations, was established after NATO’s 78-day air campaign in 1999 against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, aimed at preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo.

It comes as the UK Ministry of Defence prepares to launch a new course targeted to Western Balkans nations that will commence early next year, designed to help build understanding among defence and security organisations on issues around protecting civilian lives, including promoting the role of women in defence.

Training of this kind is widely viewed as one of the most effective methods contributing towards conflict prevention and would encourage the development of a network of peers in the region who could be consulted in future. The UK will invite Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia to participate.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns, said:

Our troops have carried out hundreds of missions over the decades in support of KFOR and this extension to our commitment will keep Kosovo and the Western Balkans safer. Peacekeeping is a critical component of our commitment to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad, and I would like to thank the hundreds of British troops who remain ready to step up to keep the UK and Europe safe.

UK forces have worked to enhance KFOR’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability, significantly increasing the mission commanders’ situational awareness – ensuring the operation can provide a safe and secure environment for the entire population.

The support is financed through the government’s Integrated Security Fund, which is shared by multiple departments in tackling national security challenges faced by the UK and partners.

KFOR acts as one of the main security providers in Kosovo, with troops contributed by more than 30 nations including Italy, Turkey, Poland and the US, as well as the UK.