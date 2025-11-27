Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK reaffirms indivisibility of Helsinki principles amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
Deputy Ambassador James Ford reaffirms commitment to the Helsinki Final Act as the cornerstone of European security. UK condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and indivisible security.
The signing of the Helsinki Final Act was a milestone agreement for security and cooperation across Europe. The UK continues to see the Act’s ten principles, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, as the fundamental basis for true security in Europe.
This year we should have been able to focus on the Helsinki Final Act’s positive and historic legacy. A shining example of how – even in the midst of the Cold War, with Europe divided – our predecessors could agree on a set of fundamental principles for preserving peace in our continent. They did not do so lightly, or easily: every word in the Decalogue was painstakingly debated and negotiated. Their efforts developed the framework under which all our states committed to respect one another’s security, and to protect the rights of our citizens.
But 2025 has instead been dominated by Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine. Russia’s drones and missiles are still striking Ukrainian civilian targets indiscriminately. Russia remains unapologetic; it has been the victim of its aggression, Ukraine, that has shown serious commitment to peace.
The UK will continue to highlight and condemn Russia’s aggression for as long as it persists. As we stated here at the OSCE earlier this year: ‘doing so is necessary because of the obvious humanitarian imperative, but it is also a question of living up to our promises to one another when we signed the Helsinki Final Act.’
We therefore welcome the topic of today’s Security Dialogue and would like to thank Finland for their ongoing support for discussion, for providing an exceptional panel of experts, and for the excellent supporting material.
The UK remains committed to the indivisibility of the Helsinki principles because that ensures they are treated as a single, interconnected framework. If one principle is ignored it undermines the credibility and effectiveness of the others. However, Russia has repeatedly distorted the Helsinki Final Act’s principle of indivisible security by selectively interpreting it to oppose NATO enlargement while ignoring other core commitments, such as states’ sovereign right to choose alliances. Moscow falsely frames NATO’s open-door policy as a threat to its security, using this excuse for military aggression, including the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This skewed interpretation contradicts the Act’s balanced framework, which links security with respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute resolution, principles Russia has persistently violated while it claims to defend indivisible security.
Reaffirming our commitments under the Helsinki Final Act, including the principle of the indivisibility of security, is essential to addressing the challenges we face today and to preserving stability across the wider European continent. The indivisibility of security reminds us that the security of one state cannot be achieved at the expense of another. This principle is not abstract, it is fundamental to reducing tensions and to preventing conflict.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-reaffirms-indivisibility-of-helsinki-principles-amid-ongoing-russian-aggression-in-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue working with the Court to ensure those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/11/2025 13:05:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2025) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue 2025: joint statement27/11/2025 09:20:00
The UK Foreign Secretary and Minister Hamish Falconer, along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, co-chaired the UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue on 24 November 2025.
UK and Overseas Territories leaders unite in London to strengthen historic partnership26/11/2025 10:25:00
Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty will host the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) as the UK reaffirms its strong commitment to its overseas family.
Twenty-Five years of Women Peace and Security25/11/2025 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP yesterday delivered a speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Women Peace and Security agenda.
The United Kingdom will continue to work with all partners to implement Resolution 2803 and to forge a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, anchored in a two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council25/11/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
UK Right of Reply on behalf of AUKUS partners to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 202524/11/2025 14:10:00
Agenda Item 7: Transfer of the nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects of the NPT (21 November 2025).
UK expands visa fraud campaign in India to tackle illegal migration at its source24/11/2025 10:10:00
UK to launch visa fraud prevention campaign in second Indian state following successful first phase
The UK calls on Iran to establish an immediate moratorium on executions: UK Statement at the UN Third Committee21/11/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Andrew Sigley, First Secretary Human Rights at the UN Third Committee meeting on Iran.
UK PM announces landmark deals to boost SA growth partnership21/11/2025 15:30:00
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer set to arrive in Johannesburg for G20, unveiling major UK-SA initiatives to boost jobs, unlock capital, and deepen economic ties.
NPT Safeguards Agreement with Iran: E3 statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 202521/11/2025 14:10:00
France, Germany and the UK (the E3) yesterday delivered a joint statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board on Iran's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement.