UK reaffirms support for Ukrainian efforts to seek justice for Russia’s illegal invasion
The Attorney General has pledged to support Ukraine in their efforts to obtain compensation for the damage caused by Russia’s illegal invasion as she spoke at an event in The Hague.
Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP attended the Conference Restoring Justice for Ukraine on Tuesday 2 April. During her visit, she represented the UK at a ministerial session of the Conference of Parties of the Register of Damage for Ukraine.
The Register will serve as a record of the damage, loss or injury ordinary Ukrainians have suffered because of Russian aggression.
The Attorney General used her speech to underline the UK’s support for the Register, which formally opened for claims submissions at the conference, as well as reaffirming assistance for Ukraine’s pursuit of accountability for Russian atrocities.
Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP, said:
Since Russia’s barbaric invasion over two years ago, there has been extensive and profound damage inflicted on Ukrainian buildings and vital infrastructure.
The UK is fully committed to helping secure accountability for Ukraine and the Register of Damages scheme, which will act as an important mechanism to document this brutal conflict.
The UK, alongside 43 states and the European Union have joined the Register of Damages since it was first established in May 2023.
The Attorney General also addressed the conference to provide the UK’s national intervention during the Ministerial Dialogue addressing wider accountability issues.
During this section of the event, she was able to re-affirm the UK’s lasting commitment to support Ukraine and to ensure Russia is held fully accountable for its illegal invasion.
She also highlighted the work of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, which the UK has established with US and EU partners to support Ukraine’s domestic prosecution of crimes committed during Russia’s illegal invasion.
During the conference, the Attorney also held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan KC.
The conference was co-hosted by the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the European Commission.
