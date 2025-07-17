UK reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine and welcomes vital US contribution: UK Statement to the OSCE

UK Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, yesterday said the UK, alongside the US and international partners, remains committed to providing the economic, diplomatic, and military tools Ukraine needs to defend itself.

Madame Chair, the United Kingdom reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its people and sovereignty against the Russian government’s escalating campaign of aggression. We remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the tools and support it needs to prevail – diplomatically, economically, and militarily.

The urgency of this support was underscored by the most recent Russian attacks. On the night of 11-12 July, Russia launched 597 drones and 26 cruise missiles across Ukraine in a 10-hour assault. The attacks killed at least two civilians and injured over 20 others, with damage reported from Kharkiv to Lviv. Just days earlier, Kyiv endured a combined drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike that damaged six districts and left multiple civilians injured.

These attacks mark a grim trend. Eight of the largest attacks of the war have been launched by Russia in the last two months. Russia launched ten times more missile and drone strikes in June 2025 than in June 2024. The impact on civilians has been appalling. According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), June 2025 saw the highest civilian toll since the war began, with 232 killed and 1,343 injured, driven by a surge in long-range missile and drone strikes reaching far beyond the front lines. From December to May, the UN estimates that civilian casualties increased by 37% from the same period the previous year. Even more horrific is the alleged use of drones armed with enhanced warheads containing up to 90kg of metal shrapnel, designed to maximise civilian casualties. As President Zelenskiiy’s aide Andrii Yermak warned, the alleged use of these shrapnel-packed warheads marks an appalling new chapter in the war.

The growing frequency and intensity of these attacks underscore the urgent need for enhanced air defence support for Ukraine. We welcome President Trump’s decision to enable NATO Allies to purchase US military equipment vital for Ukraine to defend itself and protect civilians, including Patriot systems. The UK is pleased to be co-chairing, with Germany, a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting next week, to ensure that Ukraine gets the military support it needs to defend itself against Russia’s brutal attacks.

Finally, on 10 July, the United Kingdom was proud to co-chair the fourth meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ alongside President Macron, bringing together representatives from 38 countries, including over 30 heads of state and government. This gathering was a powerful demonstration of unity and a clear signal to Moscow that our support for Ukraine is enduring, coordinated, and intensifying. We welcome the presence of a US delegation at the meeting for the first time, and President Trump’s announcement that the US will impose sanctions if a peace deal is not reached in 50 days. We call upon the Russian Federation to abandon their maximalist objectives in Ukraine, agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine did five months ago, and engage in meaningful peace talks. Together with our partners we will continue to ratchet up the pressure on Russia until a just and lasting peace is reached.

The UK will continue to stand firm with our Allies and Partners, to ensure Ukraine’s defence, uphold international law and secure a future of peace and stability in Europe - principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, including the inviolability of frontiers, territorial integrity of states, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Thank you, Madame Chair.

Invasion of Ukraine