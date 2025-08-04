UK records fifth warmest July on record

The UK has had its fifth warmest July on record, according to provisional Met Office statistics.

This marks the sixth consecutive month of above-average mean temperatures across the country and the fifth consecutive month within the top ten warmest.

July began with the hottest temperature of the year so far, reaching 35.8°C in Faversham, Kent. However, the weather soon turned unsettled, bringing heavy rain, particularly to Scotland and northwestern areas. Temperatures fluctuated but generally remained above average, with further thundery showers later in the month.

Above average temperatures both day and night

Provisional data shows the UK mean temperature for July was 16.8°C, making it the fifth warmest July since the series began in 1884 and the warmest since 2018. All four UK nations recorded one of their top ten warmest Julys, with Scotland and Northern Ireland ranking sixth, England seventh, and Wales tenth.

Regionally, both Shetland and Orkney have had their warmest July’s since the series began in 1884.

So far this year, only January has seen mean temperatures fall below the long-term-meteorological average.

Temperatures have been above average both day and night, with daily maximum temperatures (the highest temperature recorded during the 24-hour period from 09:00-09:00) 1.7°C above average for the UK and 2.0°C above average for Southern England.

Daily minimum temperatures (the lowest temperature recorded during the 24-hour period from 09:00-09:00) have also been exceptionally high, with the UK, England and Northern Ireland all recording their second highest temperatures since the series began in 1884.

Met Office Scientist Emily Carlisle recently said:

“Provisional Met Office data shows that this July was the fifth warmest on record since 1884. It’s now the sixth consecutive month with above-average mean temperatures in the UK, with only January falling below average this year. Last month (June) was the second warmest on record, and every month since March has ranked among the top ten for UK mean temperatures. “July also saw below-average rainfall, making it the sixth month this year with drier-than-average conditions across the UK.”

