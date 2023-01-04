Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
UK regains control of business subsidy regime
The new system, which regulates the award of subsidies, means public authorities can deliver support to businesses that need it most, in a quicker, fairer, simpler way.
- The UK’s new subsidy control system comes into force from today
- the new rules mean UK authorities will be free to deliver money to the businesses that need it most in a quicker, fairer, and simpler way
- the introduction of these new rules are the most significant changes in subsidy administration in over 40 years, replacing the prescriptive EU regime
A new system to regulate the award of subsidies to business comes into force from today (Wednesday 4 January), providing a boost to businesses across the country and empowering public authorities to deliver support to businesses in a quicker, fairer, and simpler way.
Subsidies will be tailored to local needs, with public authorities and devolved administrations having added flexibility to ensure they can get support to where it’s most needed as quickly as possible.
The introduction of these new rules is the most significant change in subsidy administration in over 40 years and marks a landmark transition away from the restrictive aid scheme the UK was subject to as part of the EU, which would regularly block elected devolved administrations and local authorities from delivering funds to businesses that most needed it in their communities.
Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said:
Our new subsidy control regime is another example of us making the most of our opportunities to be free of Europe’s bureaucracy and forge a future tailor-made for the UK.
New rules mean UK authorities will be free to deliver money to businesses in a quicker, fairer, and simpler way, without longwinded and unnecessary approval processes to bog us down.
Under the previous EU system, all subsidies except for a select few under a ‘Block Exemption Regulation’ would be required to undergo a time-consuming bureaucratic process, subject to European laws and the European Commission.
Subsidies would require notification to and approval from the European Commission well in advance, therefore delaying vital funds reaching businesses in good and efficient time. The new regime is tailor-made for businesses and public authorities in the UK, with views gathered from stakeholders across the country in an extensive consultation.
The new regime will also give public authorities the ability to award subsidies through streamlined routes, schemes that are pre-assessed by the government, and provide public authorities with an even easier and quicker way to award subsidies to businesses. The government is currently developing 3 of these schemes, which will cover research, development and innovation, energy usage, and local growth.
The new regime also contributes to the UK meeting international commitments on subsidy control, including its international commitments at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and in Free Trade Agreements.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-regains-control-of-business-subsidy-regime
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Ministers bolster UK nuclear fuel capacity to squeeze out Russian influence02/01/2023 11:05:00
New plans to encourage investment in new and robust fuel production capabilities in the UK, to reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia
Northern Ireland households to receive voucher support for energy bills starting in January30/12/2022 10:05:00
UK government confirms how households in Northern Ireland will receive £600 to help with their energy bills.
Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Webinar20/12/2022 15:10:00
DASA and BEIS hosted a webinar to test the vision for Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Phase 3. Watch it below.
First Green Heat Network Fund awards for cutting-edge low carbon energy projects20/12/2022 12:10:00
More than £30 million of funding will deliver low carbon heat and help consumers move away from costly fossil fuels as part of government push to cut emissions.
UK signs agreement on offshore renewable energy cooperation20/12/2022 11:20:00
The UK Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart yesterday signed a landmark agreement on renewable energy cooperation with EU and North Seas countries.
Small changes mean energy advice campaign adds up to big savings19/12/2022 13:10:00
Government launches ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign with simple actions to cut bills by bringing down the amount of energy needed to keep homes warm and stay safe.
Science Minister speech at Keio University in Japan16/12/2022 15:10:00
UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman, spoke at a Times Higher Education Live! event in Tokyo on 13 December 2022.
Final opportunity for businesses to access Help to Grow: Digital scheme16/12/2022 09:25:00
Government announces closure of Help to Grow: Digital scheme