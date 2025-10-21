UK regions given extra £20 million science and tech cash boost as new investment kicks off landmark growth summit

Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Glasgow City Region backed with £50 million each to support local innovation priorities, plus £30 million life sci investment unlocked.

Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Glasgow City Region backed to the tune of £50 million each to support local innovation priorities from life-saving medicines to clean fuels that can cut bills

Further life sciences investment in state-of-the-art West Midlands facilities to create jobs and boost Britain’s health resilience, with valuable medicines made on home shores

Comes ahead of Chancellor’s landmark Regional Investment Summit bringing businesses and governments together to turbocharge our economy as part of our Plan for Change.

New cash boosts of £20 million each for Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Glasgow City Region will help to deliver more of the regions’ game-changing local innovations like robotics to unlock new medicines or AI that can spot illnesses earlier, the Science and Technology Secretary recently (Sunday 19 October) announced, ahead of this Tuesday’s landmark Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham.

The funding package will give local leaders in these 3 areas access to a total of £50 million each to fund innovations in science and technology in their local areas, like the next lifesaving medicine or cheaper fuels that can keep bills down.

The new funding for 3 regions is the latest commitment from the government’s £500 million Local Innovation Partnerships Fund (LIPF) and builds on the initial £30 million earmarked for each place in June’s Spending Review, along with 7 others across the UK, including Cardiff City Region, Belfast-Derry/Londonderry and West Yorkshire.

We are also inviting further bids of up to £20 million from high potential innovation clusters in all other regions of the UK. This will support local leaders to invest in local innovation strengths - from advanced manufacturing and life sciences to digital technologies and clean energy – and in turn back our Industrial Strategy to boost jobs.

Taken together, this month’s bumper LIPF funding package will back teams across the country to scale-up and drive forward more discoveries, recognising the benefits they bring to people’s everyday lives – from keeping us healthy, to reducing delays on our commute, to building a greener planet with cheaper bills.

This additional funding will enable more spinouts like Chemify in Glasgow, which was backed by government funding, to help create the world’s first ‘Chemputation’ facility – merging AI-powered molecular‑design engines with industrial robotics to speed up discovery of medicines and materials.

Elsewhere, regional funding has boosted Greater Manchester’s growth into a global AI hub, connecting university technical expertise to start-ups and SMEs so they can turn early-stage ideas into viable products – from tech which can predict disease progression earlier to work on net zero innovations to decarbonise buildings.

And in the West Midlands, the additional funding could enable more projects like Biochar CleanTech, taking organic residues like sawdust or fallen trees and converting them into usable low‑carbon products.

The projects launched under the predecessor Innovation Accelerators programme has delivered more than £140 million of private investment and hundreds of jobs, creating more opportunities for people to get on.

This comes ahead of the Regional Investment Summit which will bring together business leaders, major investors, policymakers, regulators, regional mayors and other local leaders to showcase the breadth and depth of opportunities to invest, expand and create jobs right across our nations and regions.

Ahead of the Summit, the Chancellor has pledged that no region will be locked out of the investment, jobs and growth being delivered as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall recently said:

The UK is blessed with incredible science and tech talent behind everything from life-saving vaccines to cleaner fuels that could cut bills in the years to come, improving the lives of people up and down the country. These prized sectors are also major drivers of economic growth in local communities. By backing those with the knowledge to home in on local strengths and supporting valued businesses in building the facilities that can set our country apart, we can lead the next generation of life-changing discoveries. This government’s message ahead of this landmark Regional Investment Summit is loud and clear – the UK is open for business.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently said:

The world’s brightest talents and most innovative businesses can be found in every corner of the UK, but years of chronic underinvestment have held them back. Not anymore. We are putting a stop to this unfairness by investing in every part of the country. From Glasgow to Birmingham, we are fuelling innovation through our Plan for Change, delivering skilled jobs, and building an economy that works for, and rewards working people.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, recently said:

Greater Manchester has an extensive innovation ecosystem, with outstanding sector strengths in areas like advanced materials, life sciences and AI, and world-leading companies, universities and research institutions. This additional funding is a welcome boost that will help us unlock the potential of our growth-driving sectors and build on our outstanding productivity growth in recent years. In piloting the Innovation Accelerator we were able to use local knowledge and understanding to translate research and development funding into business growth, new jobs and private sector investment. We look forward to using the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund to make an even bigger impact.

To further support innovative growth in the regions, the government is also announcing the first 2 investments to be delivered through round one of the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), which is set to unlock over £30 million in joint public-private investment.

Medicines manufacturer Sterling Pharmaceuticals is investing in a 60,000 sq ft state-of-the-art new manufacturing and R&D centre in Birmingham. Medtech company Biocomposites, meanwhile, is bringing forward a new manufacturing facility at Keele. Besides creating and safeguarding dozens of high-skilled jobs, these facilities will ensure that valuable medicines are made here in the UK, bolstering the country’s resilience to health emergencies.

Backed by major corporations including Eon, Lloyds, KPMG, HSBC and IBM, the Regional Investment Summit will be co-hosted by the Chancellor, the Business and Trade Secretary, and West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, with business leaders, international investors, and policymakers from home and abroad in attendance.

Notes to Editors

The expression of interest for the competition opened on 6 October, and UKRI published further guidance to help potential applicants prepare.

Up to £520 million is being made available through LSIMF over the next 5 years, with further investments to be announced in due course.

Ten regions across the UK have already received backing through the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund. These include 7 innovation hubs in England such as Greater Manchester, West Midlands, and West Yorkshire, alongside Glasgow City Region in Scotland, Cardiff Capital Region in Wales, and an innovation corridor linking Belfast and Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland. Each of these areas has been earmarked for at least £30 million to invest in their regional innovation strengths.