UK reimposes UN sanctions on Iran
Statement on the UK reimposing UN sanctions on Iran due to significant Iranian non-performance of its JCPoA commitments.
On 28 August 2025, the Foreign Ministers of the UK, France and Germany (the E3) notified the UN Security Council (UNSC) to trigger the mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran due to significant Iranian non-performance of its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) commitments.
Yesterday, the UK reimposed those sanctions, following an end to the “snapback” process. Yesterday’s sanctions include the reapplication of 121 designations on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programme.
This follows an announcement by the UK on the 29 September to apply sanctions on over 70 Iranian individuals and organisations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme. UN Iran sanctions have been reimposed following the re-instatement of six UNSC resolutions related to Iran’s nuclear proliferation activities on 28 September 2025.
The UN sanctions that have come back into force include:
-
A UN embargo on the transfer of conventional arms to and from Iran;
-
A ban on the supply or transfer of items, materials, equipment, goods and technology which could contribute to Iran’s enrichment-related, reprocessing or heavy-water related activities or development of nuclear weapon delivery system;
-
Financial and trade restrictions related to nuclear and missile programmes; and
-
121 designations targeting those involved in Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programme.
The following individuals and entities are designated under yesterday’s UN sanctions:
- 7th of Tir
- Abbas Rashidi
- Abbas Rezaee Ashtiani
- Abzar Boresh Kaveh Co.
- Ahmad Derakhshandeh
- Ahmad Vahid Dastjerdi
- Ali Akbar Tabatabaei
- Ali Hajinia Leilabadi
- Amin Industrial Complex
- Amir Moayyed Alai
- Amir Rahimi
- Ammunition and Metallurgy Industries Group (AMIG)
- Armament Industries Group
- Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran
- Azim Aghajani
- Bahmanyar Morteza Bahmanyar
- Bank Sepah and Bank Sepah International
- Barzagani Tejarat Tavanmad Saccal companies
- Behineh Trading Co.
- Behman Asgarpour
- Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi
- Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi
- Brigadier General Morteza Rezaie
- Brigadier General Qasem Soleimani
- Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Naqdi
- Cruise Missile Industry Group
- Dawood Agha-Jani
- Defence Industries Organisation (DIO)
- Defense Technology and Science Research Center
- Doostan International Company
- Dr. Mohammad Eslami
- Ehsan Monajemi
- Electro Sanam Company
- Esfahan Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Centre (NFRPC) and Esfahan Nuclear Technology Centre (ENTC)
- Ettehad Technical Group
- Fajr Industrial Group
- Farasakht Industries
- Farayand Technique
- Fater (or Faater) Institute
- Fereidoun Abbasi-Davani
- First East Export Bank, P.L.C
- Gen Hosein Salimi
- General Zolqadr
- Gharagahe Sazandegi Ghaem
- Ghasem Soleymani
- Ghorb Karbala
- Ghorb Nooh
- Haleh Bakhtiar
- Hamid-Reza Mohajerani
- Hara Company
- Houshang Nobari
- Imensazan Consultant Engineers Institute
- Industrial Factories of Precision (IFP) Machinery
- Irano Hind Shipping Company
- IRISL Benelux NV
- Jabber Ibn Hayan
- Jafar Mohammadi
- Javad Rahiqi
- Joza Industrial Co
- Kala-Electric
- Karaj Nuclear Research Centre
- Kaveh Cutting Tools Company
- Kavoshyar Company
- Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters
- Khorasan Metallurgy Industries
- Lt Gen Mohammad Mehdi Nejad Nouri
- M. Babaie Industries
- M. Javad Karimi Sabet
- Maj Gen Yahya Rahim Safavi
- Makin
- Malek Ashtar University
- Mehrdada Akhlaghi Ketabachi
- Mesbah Energy Company
- Ministry of Defense Logistics Export
- Mizan Machinery Manufacturing
- Modern Industries Technique Company
- Mohammad Fedai Ashiani
- Mohammad Qannadi
- Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi
- Mohsen Hojati
- Morteza Behzad
- Naser Maleki
- Niru Battery Manufacturing Company
- Novin Energy Company
- Nuclear Research Center for Agriculture and Medicine
- Omran Sahel
- Oriental Oil Kish
- Parchin Chemical Industries
- Pars Aviation Services Company
- Pars Trash Company
- Pejman Industrial Services Corporation
- Pishgam (Pioneer) Energy Industries
- Qods Aeronautics Industries
- Rah Sahel
- Rahab Engineering Institute
- Rear Admiral Morteza Safari
- Reza-Gholi Esmaeli
- Sabalan Company
- SAD Import Export Company
- Safety Equipment Procurement (SEP)
- Sahand Aluminum Parts Industrial Company (SAPICO)
- Sahel Consultant Engineers
- Sanam Industrial Group
- Sepanir
- Sepasad Engineering Company
- Seyed Jaber Safdari
- Seyyed Hussein Hosseini
- Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG)
- Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG)
- Shahid Karrazi Industries
- Shahid Satarri Industries
- Shahid Sayyade Shirazi Industries
- Sho’a’ Aviation
- South Shipping Line Iran (SSL)
- Special Industries Group
- TAMAS Company
- Tiz Pars
- Vice Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian
- Ya Mahdi Industries Group
- Yas Air
- Yazd Metallurgy Industries
