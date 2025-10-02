UK reimposes UN sanctions on Iran

Statement on the UK reimposing UN sanctions on Iran due to significant Iranian non-performance of its JCPoA commitments.

On 28 August 2025, the Foreign Ministers of the UK, France and Germany (the E3) notified the UN Security Council (UNSC) to trigger the mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran due to significant Iranian non-performance of its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) commitments.

Yesterday, the UK reimposed those sanctions, following an end to the “snapback” process. Yesterday’s sanctions include the reapplication of 121 designations on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programme.

This follows an announcement by the UK on the 29 September to apply sanctions on over 70 Iranian individuals and organisations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme. UN Iran sanctions have been reimposed following the re-instatement of six UNSC resolutions related to Iran’s nuclear proliferation activities on 28 September 2025.

The UN sanctions that have come back into force include:

A UN embargo on the transfer of conventional arms to and from Iran;

A ban on the supply or transfer of items, materials, equipment, goods and technology which could contribute to Iran’s enrichment-related, reprocessing or heavy-water related activities or development of nuclear weapon delivery system;

Financial and trade restrictions related to nuclear and missile programmes; and

121 designations targeting those involved in Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programme.

The following individuals and entities are designated under yesterday’s UN sanctions: