Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK removes Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham from terrorist organisation list
- Also published by:
- Home Office
An order has been laid in Parliament to deproscribe Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), enabling closer engagement with the new Syrian government.
The government’s decision to remove Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations will mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign and domestic priorities, from counter-terrorism to migration and chemical weapons destruction.
Deproscribing HTS is part of the UK’s response to the significant developments in Syria since forces led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa toppled the Assad regime last December. HTS was originally listed as an alias of proscribed organisation Al-Qa’ida in 2017.
The former Foreign Secretary’s visit to Syria in July renewed the diplomatic relationship between the UK and Syria. The UK will continue to press for genuine progress and hold the Syrian government accountable for its actions in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in Syria and the wider region. We will continue to judge the new Syrian government on their actions not on their words.
Daesh remains a significant threat in Syria. The deproscription of HTS will support this government’s engagement on the counter-Daesh mission in Syria, in turn reducing the threat to the UK.
Deproscription will also support closer working with Syria to eliminate the Assad regime’s chemical weapons programme. This government welcomes the Syrian President’s commitment to destroy these weapons once and for all.
This decision aligns with the announcement made by the United States earlier this year to remove HTS from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations.
This government will always put the safety and security of the British people first, which is why any deproscription decision is not taken lightly. The decision to remove HTS from the proscribed list has been made following detailed consultation with operational partners and other departments, and a robust assessment by the cross-government Proscription Review Group.
The government reserves the right to reassess proscription decisions in response to any emerging threats and will always take swift and decisive action in the interests of national security.
The deproscription of HTS will mean that the proscription offences set out in the Terrorism Act 2000, including the offences of membership and inviting support for proscribed organisations, will no longer apply to HTS. On completion of this deproscription, a total of 83 organisations will be proscribed by the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-removes-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-from-terrorist-organisation-list
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK Response to the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs: UK statement to the OSCE, October 202524/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland welcomes the address to the OSCE Permanent Council by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger (23 October 2025).
We must now build on the momentum of the ceasefire: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/10/2025 13:30:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.
UK sanctions gangs and illicit finance network propping up people smuggling trade23/10/2025 10:05:00
Gang leaders, passport forgers and illicit financiers enabling people-smuggling through the Western Balkans were yesterday sanctioned by the UK.
Joint Statement of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the Report Covering DPRK Cyber and IT Worker Activities23/10/2025 09:05:00
Several countries gave a joint statement following the publication of the second report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).
Foreign Office warnings for Brits expanded for methanol poisoning22/10/2025 10:25:00
Travel warnings for methanol poisoning have been extended to eight new countries following a rise in cases of death and serious illness.
Warsaw Human Dimension Conference 2025: UK closing statement21/10/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford salutes civil society for their contribution to the rule of law, media freedom, and democracy across the OSCE region.
Foreign Secretary speech at the Global Fund's high-level event21/10/2025 13:20:00
The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, calls for continued support to tackle AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, at London event ahead of the Global Fund's 8th Replenishment Pledging Summit.
Russia is weaponising winter against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE16/10/2025 14:10:00
Russia’s systematic targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter appears to follow a clear pattern aimed at undermining Ukraine's resilience.