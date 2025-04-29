UK researchers access more quantum and space Horizon funding

EU Commissioner visits London as UK researchers and businesses get access to more Horizon Europe funding calls for quantum and space research.

Minister for EU Relations today welcomes EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič ahead of his first official visit to the United Kingdom.

Visit comes as UK researchers and businesses benefit from wider access to Horizon Europe funding calls for quantum and space research, which will help drive sector and economic growth and deliver our Plan for Change.

New backing from the world’s largest programme of research collaboration, worth c.£80 billion, builds on high-potential tech areas like AI, telecoms and high-performance computing

Minister for EU Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, today welcomes EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maroš Šefčovič, ahead of his first official visit to the United Kingdom under this government (Tuesday, 29 April 2025).

Commissioner Šefčovič’s visit follows the recent engagement with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen last week, providing a significant opportunity to review the progress of ongoing discussions between the UK and the European Union. This engagement is a key step in the lead-up to the UK-EU Summit scheduled for next month.

This visit comes as UK scientists, researchers and businesses working on the latest innovations in quantum and space technologies have now been given access to more Horizon Europe funding, under the new 2025 Horizon Europe Work Programme published last week (Friday 25 April).

Access to Horizon Europe funding, and the opportunities for international collaboration that Horizon presents, will be an important boost to these two sectors which are at the cutting edge of new opportunities for economic growth, helping to drive the Government’s Plan for Change.

These are technologies that will be instrumental to the future of the economy: quantum computing alone is projected to deliver $5-10 billion of benefits globally over the next 3-5 years, while since 2015 the UK has attracted more private investment in space than any other country outside of the United States.

During his visit in the UK, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, alongside the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds, will meet professors at Imperial College London who have benefited from Horizon funding for their projects.

Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds will co-chair the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee with Commissioner Šefčovič, who is also scheduled to meet with the Secretaries of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Department for Business and Trade, and the Northern Ireland Office.

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office (Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations), Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, said:

In just under a month, the United Kingdom will host the UK-EU Summit here in London. Today provides an opportunity to take stock of negotiations and the progress made. We are fully aligned in our ambitions to build a safer, more secure, and prosperous future for people across the UK and Europe. We will always act in the national interest as we work towards a strong and durable strategic partnership with our European partners, unlocking new opportunities for British citizens and businesses.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Thanks to this welcome news, the opportunities for British researchers and businesses working in quantum, space, and beyond are only set to grow. They now have greater access to one of the world’s foremost vehicles for R&D funding, and an even bigger chance to build the international ties which we know are critical to advancing knowledge, tackling the world’s biggest challenges, and delivering the economic growth that is at the heart of this Government’s Plan for Change. I want innovators up and down the UK to seize the moment that stands before them. Horizon’s doors are open to you, and we have support available to help you. Now is the time to bid for funding, build consortia, and take your work to the next level.

The UK gained access to the vast majority (95%+) of Horizon funding calls, when we associated to the programme in 2024, with some very limited exceptions on some emerging technologies.

Today’s breakthrough comes after a period of constructive collaboration between UK and EU teams and means that more British experts working on space and quantum can now confidently bid for a share of the c.£80 billion that is available through Horizon overall.

They can also build consortia with research partners across Europe, and beyond in Canada, Switzerland, and more. This includes complete access to all Horizon Europe quantum funding calls.

Horizon also offers a huge opportunity to businesses and researchers focusing on other cutting-edge technologies, like AI, telecoms, and high-performance computing, including through access to cutting-edge computing resources through EuroHPC. Recent UK-EU engagement has ensured that the UK retains open access to all calls in these areas.

The Horizon Europe programme is an innovation powerhouse –spending over €380 billion on R&D in 20231 – and fostering deep and high-quality links between the continent’s brightest minds, and the UK’s, will be critical if we are to seize the promise for science and tech innovations to support the Government’s Missions to grow the economy, fix the NHS and improve health outcomes and deliver clean energy under the Plan for Change. Innovative and high-potential sectors like space and quantum will be instrumental to rebuilding the foundations of the economy, and kickstarting growth.

Greater access to Horizon is a win for the UK, given the growing importance of space and quantum to the economy and society. The UK space sector already employs 52,000 people and generates an of £18.9 billion each year.

Meanwhile new innovations in quantum – harnessing the unique properties of subatomic particles to process information and solve problems – are already unlocking breakthroughs in healthcare, logistics, financial services and more. On top of this, experts working in fields like AI, high performance computing, and future telecoms continue to enjoy valuable Horizon access, as well as a vast number of other sectors including food and agritech, digital, industry and more.

British researchers having access to more Horizon science funding calls also further emphasises the value of the UK’s participation in the EU’s Copernicus Earth Observation programme.

Furthermore, the UK and EU have a strong shared commitment to developing assured and independent European access to space: work which forms a key part of the UK’s own ambitions for space launch. With plans for the first launches from SaxaVord in the Shetland Islands later this year, the UK is a leading international partner and cooperator in Europe’s space ambitions and it is encouraging that British researchers will be able to access calls that help to further Europe’s ambition.

There is no time to lose for businesses, researchers, and scientists working in quantum, space and beyond to take advantage of this news, because new Horizon funding calls open in the coming weeks. New space and industry calls open from Thursday 22 May, and digital calls open from Tuesday 10 June.

Notes to Editors

Since 2024, the government has provided extensive assistance to our R&D communities to maximise their chances of applying and succeeding in Horizon Europe. In addition to concrete funding initiatives, such as Pump Priming, we recently piloted brokerage visits to Italy, Germany and Spain for UK innovators and researchers looking to build Horizon consortia. Last month, more than 500 of the UK’s leading researchers, businesspeople and scientists gathered at London’s Oval for a Showcase event sharing insight on opportunities available through Horizon. Further information, including practical support on how to apply, is available on the Horizon Hub website. UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) also host regular events that help guide businesses and researchers through the opportunities on offer and the application process. We will continue to review the needs of the UK R&D community in order to offer support and facilitate access to Horizon Europe opportunities.

Potential applicants can find Horizon Europe calls (funding opportunities) open to UK-based applicants using the European Commission’s funding and tender opportunities portal.

More information on how to submit applications are available on the European Commission’s website. The pre-publication of the Horizon Europe 2025 Work Programme can be found here.

