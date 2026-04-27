UK Resilience Academy Learning Pathways

Learning pathways provide structured, flexible routes that help people build capability over time, aligning skills, knowledge, and experience with real-world roles and responsibilities.

The UK Resilience Academy has developed its learning pathways to support this progression across the resilience community, bringing together core principles, specialist content, and practical application in a coherent framework.

Designed to be inclusive and adaptable, these pathways reflect the diverse needs of practitioners at different stages of their careers, while promoting consistent standards and shared understanding. By linking learning to practice and encouraging continuous development, the Academy’s pathways strengthen individual competence and collective resilience across the UK system.