UK Resilience Academy
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UK Resilience Academy Learning Pathways
Learning pathways provide structured, flexible routes that help people build capability over time, aligning skills, knowledge, and experience with real-world roles and responsibilities.
The UK Resilience Academy has developed its learning pathways to support this progression across the resilience community, bringing together core principles, specialist content, and practical application in a coherent framework.
Designed to be inclusive and adaptable, these pathways reflect the diverse needs of practitioners at different stages of their careers, while promoting consistent standards and shared understanding. By linking learning to practice and encouraging continuous development, the Academy’s pathways strengthen individual competence and collective resilience across the UK system.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/learning-pathways/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRcFNRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEef1B4jIC24_c2XARsmL8Gt5LSJv3CFZCuLs6aWSf7Bec-fFw2ccFtv8wAGMU_aem_TJBl_V5c1QlvPO-sF8bzAQ
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
About UK Resilience Academy23/04/2026 14:05:00
The risk landscape of the UK is constantly evolving, with more diverse risks than ever before.
Cyber Resilience Learning Pathway14/04/2026 12:05:00
Our Cyber Resilience Learning Pathway is designed to build capability progressively, from foundational awareness through to practical application and strategic leadership in managing cyber risk.
Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience13/04/2026 10:15:00
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens — identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Red Teaming Handbook09/04/2026 10:05:00
Red Teaming involves the independent application of a range of structured, creative and critical thinking techniques to assist the end user make a better-informed decision or produce a more robust product*.
Organisational resilience25/03/2026 11:30:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
Organisational resilience23/02/2026 13:15:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis13/02/2026 10:25:00
Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.
Assessing the Public Value of Societal Resilience to Disruption12/02/2026 16:25:00
Last week (WC 2nd February 2026) the National Consortium for Societal Resilience issued a report that £1 invested in societal resilience to disasters generates £35.12 of public value.