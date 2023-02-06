Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK responds to Türkiye's request for assistance with immediate deployment of search & rescue and medical teams following earthquakes
The UK will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Türkiye to assist rescue efforts.
- 76 UK search & rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment will arrive in Türkiye this evening.
- UK is also sending an Emergency Medical Team to assess the situation on the ground.
- UK is in contact with the UN on emergency humanitarian support to those affected in Syria.
The Government is deploying a team of experts to help on the ground in Türkiye following the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
The UK is sending immediate support to Türkiye including a team of 76 search & rescue specialists, equipment and rescue dogs.
In Syria, the UK-funded White Helmets have mobilised their resources to respond.
We stand ready to provide further support as needed.
A flight is expected to depart the UK at 4pm and arrive around 9pm local time in Gaziantep.
Jill Morris, British Ambassador-Designate to Türkiye, said:
The British Embassy in Ankara is in close contact with the Turkish authorities to understand how we can best support those on the ground.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes today. We pay tribute to the brave Turkish first responders working to save lives.
The UK is providing support that the Turkish government have asked for. The UK International Search and Rescue team have specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools.
In north-west Syria, the UK-aid funded White Helmets have activated a significant search and rescue response and mobilised all their resources to respond to emerging needs.
The Government is in contact with British humanitarian workers in the affected areas, and we stand ready to provide support to any British nationals affected. Anyone in Türkiye and in need of urgent help should call +90 312 455 3344. Anyone in the UK concerned about relatives or friends should call the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London on 020 7008 5000.
