UK Response to the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs: UK statement to the OSCE, October 2025

Ambassador Holland welcomes the address to the OSCE Permanent Council by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger (23 October 2025).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

And Minister Meinl-Reisinger, on behalf of the United Kingdom, I would like welcome you to the Permanent Council and thank you for your address this morning.

The UK is extremely grateful for Austria’s continued commitment to the OSCE, including of course in hosting our organisation. As host nation, as you outline just now, Austria plays a vital role in sustaining the work of this organisation, and we are grateful for the generous and steadfast support you continue to show.

Your Excellency, we believe strongly in the enduring importance of the OSCE as a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and the defence of shared principles. The Helsinki Final Act remains a landmark. It sets out the basic rules that should govern international relation. The UK has consistently emphasised that this order—grounded in international law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes—is essential to our common security, stability and prosperity.

The greatest threat to this order, I am afraid to say, remains Russia and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This war of aggression violates all ten principles of the Decalogue. The UK reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine. We all want peace in Ukraine, but if it isn’t just then we cannot expect it to be lasting. Because if we reward aggression, we send a message that the rules do not matter, and we invite further violations in the future. It is therefore vital that we continue to stand firm in defence of these principles.

The OSCE also plays an important role in building and maintaining peace and security across our European continent. That is particularly the case through the work of its Field Operations – for example, in the Western Balkans. Like Austria, the UK is strongly committed to supporting the Euro-Atlantic integration of our partner countries in the Western Balkans. Just yesterday, my Prime Minister hosted Western Balkan and other European leaders in London at the Berlin Process Summit. I am delighted that the OSCE Secretary General was able to participate – an indication of the value we place on the OSCE’s vital role in the Western Balkans region.

But, for the OSCE to be able to fulfil effectively the mandate that we, the participating States have set it, it urgently needs an agreed Unified Budget. We still have the opportunity to reach consensus on a budget for 2025. It is strongly in our combined interests to do so, and I urge colleagues to reach consensus while taking steps towards a thorough OSCE reform process that leads to a more credible and agile organisation able to respond to the complex security challenges that affect us all.

One example is tackling Organised Immigration Crime – a top political priority for many of us. Migration flows in the OSCE region are driven by a range of political, economic and environmental factors; criminal networks are also exploiting desperate and vulnerable people and undermining our collective border security. We must respond nationally and through co-operation. The OSCE, with its comprehensive approach to security, is uniquely positioned to play an important role.

Your Excellency, the UK shares your belief in the enduring value of the OSCE and its principles. We must ensure it is fit for purpose, adequately resourced, and firmly anchored in the values that brought us together fifty years ago in Helsinki.

Thank you for being here.