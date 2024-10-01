Ministry of Defence
UK response to the conclusion of the Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq
The US and Iraq have announced the Global Coalition against Daesh’s military mission will draw to a close over the next 12 months. The terrorist organisation has been territorially defeated in Iraq.
The UK will continue to support the security of Iraq, as the Global Coalition enters a new phase. The UK will work closely with our Iraqi partners to develop an enduring bilateral relationship during the coming months, as part of the transition to a new security and defence partnership with Iraq.
Operation Inherent Resolve was established in 2014 to advise, assist and enable partner forces to secure the lasting defeat of Daesh and establish enduring security cooperation. This mission operates under The Global Coalition Against Daesh, consisting of 87 partners (82 governments and five member organisations).
During the last decade, the UK has played a leading role through Operation SHADER, the UK’s contribution to Op Inherent Resolve. At the invitation of the Iraqi government, UK forces provided valuable support, training and assistance to more than 111,000 members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), including more than 21,000 of the Kurdish Peshmerga, in crucial infantry, weapons maintenance, counter-IED, medical and engineering skills.
The RAF have also conducted more than 10,000 sorties striking more than 1400 targets, as well as providing critical surveillance and reconnaissance in support of ISF ground operations.
We pay tribute to the professionalism of UK personnel who have played their part in the Global Coalition.
Thanks to the bravery and effectiveness of the Iraqi Security Forces, Peshmerga and the coalition’s continued commitment, Daesh has been territorially defeated in Iraq. The ISF has enabled the restoration of critical services for communities and the rehabilitation of conflict affected areas. With these core aims achieved, the process of moving to new security arrangements under Iraqi leadership can commence.
Working alongside our global coalition partners, the UK remains committed to ensuring the global defeat of Daesh and its violent ideology. Our commitment to the security of Iraq and the wider region remains unwavering and we will look to develop a bilateral relationship that supports long-term stability in Iraq.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-response-to-the-conclusion-of-the-global-coalitions-military-mission-in-iraq
