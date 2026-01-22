Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK response to the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, thanks the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for his strong and effective stance in supporting Ukraine, and unequivocally condemning Russia’s aggression.
Mr President, welcome back to the Permanent Council. It has been nearly five months since your inaugural address as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and in that time, the deep challenges facing our region have continued – most significantly, of course, Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The UK is a firm supporter of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and particularly of the strong and effective stance it has taken in supporting Ukraine. Thank you, Mr President, for your personal focus on supporting Ukraine and its people – including throughout this winter as Russia’s barbaric attacks continue unabated, causing significant damage to critical civilian infrastructure and severe humanitarian consequences. We are grateful to you for unequivocally condemning Russian aggression and for your consistent support for Ukraine in its efforts to secure a just peace.
The UK remains and will remain a steadfast supporter of Ukraine. We are pleased to see that stance strengthened in the OSCE PA by your appointment of the UK Parliament’s Head of Delegation Sharon Hodgson MP as Chair of the OSCE PA Parliamentary Support Team for Ukraine.
Beyond Ukraine, we reiterate our support for the OSCE PA’s vital work in protecting and promoting democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms across the OSCE region, not least through the Parliamentary Assembly’s contribution to OSCE election monitoring missions.
The UK looks forward to another year of close collaboration with the OSCE PA across the breadth of our shared agenda.
Thank you.
