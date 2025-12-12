UK sanctions commanders responsible for Sudan atrocities and pledges additional humanitarian support as Cooper says atrocities must not go unpunished

The UK has sanctioned individuals suspected of atrocities including mass killings, sexual violence, and deliberate attacks on civilians in El Fasher, Sudan.

The UK has today (12 December) sanctioned senior commanders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) suspected of heinous violence in El Fasher, Sudan, including mass killings, systematic sexual violence and deliberate attacks on civilians.

Those targeted include Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF Deputy Leader and brother of RSF leader General Hemedti, as well as three other commanders that are suspected of involvement in these crimes – who all now face asset freezes and travel bans.

The RSF’s actions in El Fasher are not random: they are part of a deliberate strategy to terrorise populations and seize control through fear and violence. The impact of their actions is visible from space. Satellite images of El Fasher show blood-stained sand, clusters of bodies, and evidence of mass graves where victims have been burned and buried. There needs to be accountability for these actions, and urgent steps taken to avoid this happening again.

UK sanctioning of senior RSF commanders suspected of mass killings and sexual violence in El Fasher sends a clear message that those who commit atrocities will be held to account. This reflects the UK’s determination to prevent further atrocities.

The UK is also committing a further £21 million package of urgent support to communities on the brink, providing food, clean water, health care, and protection for women and children in areas hardest hit by violence.

This lifeline will empower aid organisations to reach 150,000 people with essentials like food, medical care, and emergency shelter, as well as to keep hospitals running and reconnect families torn apart by conflict. UK aid commitments to Sudan this year rises to £146 million, underscoring the unwavering commitment to stand with the Sudanese people and meet humanitarian needs.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“The atrocities taking place in Sudan are so horrific they scar the conscience of the world. The overwhelming evidence of heinous crimes - mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and calculated use of rape as a weapon of war - cannot and will not go unpunished.

“Today’s sanctions against RSF commanders strike directly at those with blood on their hands, while our strengthened aid package will deliver lifesaving support to those suffering.

“The UK will not look away, and we will always stand with the people of Sudan.”

The UK is pressing all parties to end the war and protect civilians and has repeatedly condemned the violence perpetrated by the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a UK-led resolution condemning the atrocities and securing international consensus to mandate an urgent inquiry into atrocities in El Fasher.

Our commitment goes beyond diplomacy: the UK provides technical support to international justice and accountability mechanisms, and this year we also invested £1.5 million in the Sudan Witness Project to monitor, verify and document human rights violations including attacks on civilians.

We are exploring the possibility of further sanctions as part of our efforts to end impunity and demonstrate that those who commit atrocities are held to account.

The UK is accelerating its response to Sudan’s deepening crisis – acting decisively to save lives. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is the worst in the world, with 30 million people in desperate need of assistance. A further 12 million people have been driven from their homes. Famine and preventable diseases are rampant.

Nearly 5 million Sudanese refugees have fled the country to the region. Some are at risk of falling prey to traffickers and smuggling gangs. The UK is providing support to refugees in the region to help discourage perilous onward journeys.

We call on all parties to the conflict to allow unhindered passage for humanitarian workers, supplies, and trapped civilians.

