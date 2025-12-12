Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK sanctions commanders responsible for Sudan atrocities and pledges additional humanitarian support as Cooper says atrocities must not go unpunished
The UK has sanctioned individuals suspected of atrocities including mass killings, sexual violence, and deliberate attacks on civilians in El Fasher, Sudan.
- UK sanctions senior Rapid Support Forces commanders suspected of atrocities including mass killings, sexual violence, and deliberate attacks on civilians in El Fasher, Sudan.
- The UK calls for an immediate end to atrocities, the protection of civilians, and the removal of barriers to humanitarian access by all parties to the conflict.
- The UK is stepping up its response to the crisis in Sudan with an additional £21 million to provide food, shelter, health services, and protection for women and children in some of the hardest-to-reach areas.
The UK has today (12 December) sanctioned senior commanders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) suspected of heinous violence in El Fasher, Sudan, including mass killings, systematic sexual violence and deliberate attacks on civilians.
Those targeted include Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF Deputy Leader and brother of RSF leader General Hemedti, as well as three other commanders that are suspected of involvement in these crimes – who all now face asset freezes and travel bans.
The RSF’s actions in El Fasher are not random: they are part of a deliberate strategy to terrorise populations and seize control through fear and violence. The impact of their actions is visible from space. Satellite images of El Fasher show blood-stained sand, clusters of bodies, and evidence of mass graves where victims have been burned and buried. There needs to be accountability for these actions, and urgent steps taken to avoid this happening again.
UK sanctioning of senior RSF commanders suspected of mass killings and sexual violence in El Fasher sends a clear message that those who commit atrocities will be held to account. This reflects the UK’s determination to prevent further atrocities.
The UK is also committing a further £21 million package of urgent support to communities on the brink, providing food, clean water, health care, and protection for women and children in areas hardest hit by violence.
This lifeline will empower aid organisations to reach 150,000 people with essentials like food, medical care, and emergency shelter, as well as to keep hospitals running and reconnect families torn apart by conflict. UK aid commitments to Sudan this year rises to £146 million, underscoring the unwavering commitment to stand with the Sudanese people and meet humanitarian needs.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:
“The atrocities taking place in Sudan are so horrific they scar the conscience of the world. The overwhelming evidence of heinous crimes - mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and calculated use of rape as a weapon of war - cannot and will not go unpunished.
“Today’s sanctions against RSF commanders strike directly at those with blood on their hands, while our strengthened aid package will deliver lifesaving support to those suffering.
“The UK will not look away, and we will always stand with the people of Sudan.”
The UK is pressing all parties to end the war and protect civilians and has repeatedly condemned the violence perpetrated by the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a UK-led resolution condemning the atrocities and securing international consensus to mandate an urgent inquiry into atrocities in El Fasher.
Our commitment goes beyond diplomacy: the UK provides technical support to international justice and accountability mechanisms, and this year we also invested £1.5 million in the Sudan Witness Project to monitor, verify and document human rights violations including attacks on civilians.
We are exploring the possibility of further sanctions as part of our efforts to end impunity and demonstrate that those who commit atrocities are held to account.
The UK is accelerating its response to Sudan’s deepening crisis – acting decisively to save lives. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is the worst in the world, with 30 million people in desperate need of assistance. A further 12 million people have been driven from their homes. Famine and preventable diseases are rampant.
Nearly 5 million Sudanese refugees have fled the country to the region. Some are at risk of falling prey to traffickers and smuggling gangs. The UK is providing support to refugees in the region to help discourage perilous onward journeys.
We call on all parties to the conflict to allow unhindered passage for humanitarian workers, supplies, and trapped civilians.
Background
The Sanctioned Individuals are:
- Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo – Deputy Leader of the RSF, and brother of RSF leader, General Hemedti. There are reasonable grounds to suspect he is or has been implicated in mass killings of civilians, ethnically targeted executions, systematic sexual violence including gang rape, abductions for ransom, arbitrary detentions, and attacks on health facilities and humanitarian workers.
- Gedo Hamdan Ahmed – RSF Commander for the North Darfur. There are reasonable grounds to suspect he is or has been involved in mass killings, sexual violence, abductions, and attacks on medical and humanitarian personnel.
- Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris – Brigadier General of the RSF. There are reasonable grounds to suspect he is or has been responsible for violence against individuals based on ethnicity and religion, and the deliberate targeting of civilians.
- Tijani Ibrahim Moussa Mohamed – RSF Field Commander. There are reasonable grounds to suspect he is or has been responsible for deliberate targeting of civilians in El Fasher.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-commanders-responsible-for-sudan-atrocities-and-pledges-additional-humanitarian-support-as-cooper-says-atrocities-must-not-go-unpunished
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Algiers Agreement anniversary 2025: Joint statement12/12/2025 17:15:00
The governments of Canada, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on the anniversary of the Algiers Agreement.
Report by OSCE Special Representative on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings: UK Statement12/12/2025 14:10:00
The UK reaffirms our thanks to Special Representative Dr Kari Johnstone for the work of her Office (11 December 2025).
Peace in Ukraine needs to be built on foundations that strengthen the rules that protect us all: UK statement to the OSCE12/12/2025 11:20:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford highlights Ukraine’s constructive approach, condemns Russia’s ongoing aggression, and affirms the UK’s commitment to defending international law and supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.
UK training helps Pakistani border force catch criminals and prevent human trafficking11/12/2025 16:05:00
Combatting people smuggling was the focus of Development Minister Baroness Jenny Chapman’s visit to Pakistan this week.
UK to boost peacebuilding efforts for Israel and Palestine10/12/2025 10:25:00
The UK will host a key peacebuilding conference next year to help establish an International Peace Fund for Israel and Palestine.
The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our support for the OSCE: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/12/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
UK and Ukraine launch second round of InnovateUkraine08/12/2025 16:15:00
The UK and Ukraine have launched the second round of the InnovateUkraine programme, which will support a further 14 green energy innovation projects with a £17m investment from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Rogue insiders and dirty money targeted in corruption crackdown08/12/2025 14:17:00
New anti-corruption strategy 2025 will drive dirty money out of the UK, strengthening national security and putting more money into working people's pockets.
Keeping safe as Home Nations gear up for World Cup 2026 countdown08/12/2025 13:15:00
Travelling football fans advised to plan early and follow updated guidance for the United States, Canada and Mexico ahead of next summer's tournament.