UK sanctions Georgian officials responsible for brutal crackdown on media and protestors

The UK has designated five Georgian officials for serious human rights violations.

Georgia’s Minister for Interior and Director of the Tbilisi Police Department among five individuals sanctioned for violating human rights in Georgia.

Sanctions follow action taken by the UK government last week to suspend support to Georgian government programmes and restrict defence cooperation.

The UK has sanctioned five senior individuals responsible for violent attacks against journalists and peaceful protestors in Georgia, in coordinated action with the United States.

Georgia’s authorities began a systematic crackdown on demonstrations, civil society, media and opposition figures following public opposition to Georgian Dream’s decision to pause the country’s move towards a European future.

The decision undermines a core component of Georgia’s constitution and is widely viewed as the latest step by Georgian Dream which makes Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin.

Individuals designated today, which include the Georgian Minister and Deputy Minister for Internal Affairs and three high-ranking police chiefs, face UK travel bans and asset freezes, excluding them from the UK and its economy.

The announcement follows the UK’s decision last week to immediately suspend all UK programme support to the Georgian government and restrict engagement with Georgian Dream.

These measures further protect UK national security, one of the strong foundations upon which the Government’s missions are delivered, by working with international partners to prevent harm; deter and disrupt threats; and respond effectively to incidents.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The shocking violence inflicted upon protestors, opposition leaders and journalists is an egregious attack on democracy, and the Georgian people’s right to exercise their fundamental freedoms. Our action today shows that the UK stands with the people of Georgia and will consider all options to ensure those responsible are held to account.

Individuals sanctioned today are:

Vakhtang Gomelauri - Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandre Darakhvelidze - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sulkhan Tamazashvili - Tbilisi Police Department Director Zviad Kharazishvili - Chief of the Special Tasks Department Mileri Lagazauri - Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department

Following parliamentary elections in October, riot police have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protestors, with reports of individuals being targeted and beaten which have been verified by the Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia.

UN experts have condemned the pattern of repression and human rights violations in Georgia. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in which Georgia is itself a participating State, has called this suppression a serious breach of the right of freedom of assembly.

In June, the UK paused its annual flagship strategic dialogue, the ‘Wardrop Dialogue’, with Georgia in response to an increase in anti-western rhetoric and the adoption of Kremlin-inspired laws which restrict media freedoms and limit equality for the Georgian people.