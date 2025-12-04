UK sanctions imposed on a person and organisation involved in terrorism in landmark action

This is the first use of the Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regime to disrupt funding for Pro-Khalistan militant group Babbar Khalsa.

Assets of the individual have been frozen, and they are banned from running UK companies.

A group supporting terrorism has also been hit by an asset freeze.

The UK has today announced an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal (REHAL) who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India. HM Treasury has also announced an asset freeze against a group, Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group.

HM Treasury assesses REHAL is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar’s terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military materiel.

HM Treasury also assesses that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa’s terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself.

All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by REHAL or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze. These designations will prevent all UK persons and entities from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by either REHAL or Babbar Akali Lehar; or making funds, economic resources and financial services available to or for their benefit. This includes any of the entities they own or control, without a licence from HM Treasury or an applicable exception.

REHAL is also subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Today’s action is the result of close collaboration between HM Treasury and policing partners, demonstrating the government’s determination to protect both national security and the peaceful communities affected by terrorism.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain’s financial system. This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism – wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred.

Further information

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Regulations) allow HM Treasury to freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism. This helps prevent terrorist financing and protects the UK’s financial system from abuse.

From 4 December 2025, it is prohibited to:

Deal with funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by Babbar Akali Lehar, Rehal, or his organisations.

Make funds, financial services or economic resources available to them.

Allow Rehal to act as a director or take part in company management.

Violations carry penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment on indictment, or civil penalties of up to £1 million or 50% of the breach value – whichever is greater.

The designation extends to organisations owned by Rehal namely; Saving Punjab CIC (company number: 13892609), Whitehawk Consultations Ltd (company number: 15662866) and unincorporated organisation/association Loha Designs.

About Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar

Babbar Khalsa (which also uses the name Babbar Khalsa International) is a proscribed terrorist organisation. HM Treasury assesses Babbar Akali Lehar to be an “involved person” under the regulations.