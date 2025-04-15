Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK sanctions Iranian organised crime network
The UK has announced further sanctions to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime by sanctioning Iranian-backed, Swedish-based Foxtrot criminal Network and its leader, Rawa Majid, for their role in attacks against targets across Europe.
Foreign Secretary, David Lammy yesterday said:
Today, the UK has announced sanctions against the notorious criminal Foxtrot Network and its leadership.
The Iranian regime uses criminal gangs across the world to threaten people. The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats.
This forms part of the UK Government’s ongoing response to Iranian hostilities in Europe. Last month, we announced that Iran will be placed on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) and to date, the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, in response to the regime’s human rights violations, nuclear weapons programme and malign influence internationally.
The UK Government will continue to hold the Iranian regime and criminals acting on its behalf to account.
Background
The Individual that is subject to a UK travel ban, asset freeze and director disqualification:
- Rawa Majid, Head of the Foxtrot Network
The following organisation is also being sanctioned by the UK and is subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification:
-
Foxtrot Network
- Since the start of 2022, the UK has responded to more than 20 Iran-backed plots, presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents.
- The designations were made under the 2023 Iran Sanctions Regulations, which came into force in December 2023 : [Iran sanctions: guidance - GOV.UK](Iran sanctions: guidance - GOV.UK
- On 4 March 2025 the Security Minister’s statement to Parliament confirmed Iran would be specified on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), and that the government will work with our allies to better understand, expose, and condemn Iranian actions; and bring Iranian-linked criminals to justice wherever in the world they may be - Protecting national security - GOV.UK
- The US designated Majid and the Foxtrot Network in March 2025.
Definitions:
- Asset freeze: an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world.
- Travel ban: a travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, as the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.
- Director disqualification: Where director disqualification sanctions apply, it is an offence for a person designated for the purpose of those sanctions to act as a director of a UK company, or a foreign company that is sufficiently-connected to the UK, or to take part in the management, formation or promotion of a company.
